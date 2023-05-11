There is a difference between believing we live in a supernatural world and a superstitious world.
Both recognize that reality is far more than what we can see and touch. The universe is, at times, “spooky.” Demons, angels, and all sorts of spiritual beings are at work in the world.
God’s Word speaks of “rulers, authorities, and cosmic powers” in heavenly places. The path of skepticism toward the supernatural isn’t a path the Christian can walk.
But supernaturalism doesn’t necessitate superstition. While we should have due reverence and recognition of spiritual things, there can be a temptation to give them excess credit, influence, and attention. There is a temptation to credit to fallen angels what should really be credited to fallen man. We must not confuse sin that needs to be crucified with a devil that needs to cast out.
In fact, the devil wants nothing more than to get credit for something he didn’t do. He desires attention and praise (Revelation 13:4). “The devil made me do it” is exactly what the devil would like for you to believe. Satan is not almighty, though he would love to convince us he is.
But what is the difference between a biblical perspective and superstition? It boils down to this: the former recognizes the demons behind many deceptions in the world, the latter prefers to find them behind nooks and crannies. Satan and his demons are surely at work in the world, but as
Martin Luther confesses, “Even the devil is God’s devil.” He is a dangerous dragon, but he is a dragon on a leash, defanged, and destined for destruction (Revelation 12).
The biblical perspective understands Satan and God to be on uneven ground. The Kingdom of God has the upper hand. A perspective of excess would cause the Christian to fear that Satan could actually win the war against the kingdom of God. Satan certainly can inflict and test, but Satan cannot cast out the Spirit, for where the Spirit lives is God’s temple (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). 1 John 4:4 is a reminder, “Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” Even Satan, with all of his schemes, can never take a true believer out of Jesus’ hands (John 10:28).
A position of superstition believes every problem is due to “demon-possession.” Yet, in the gospels and the book of Acts, “demoniacs” are exceedingly rare, and the Bible leaves us no prescriptions as to how we cast demons out. Some will say Jesus is our model, yet none of us are God incarnate nor do we have the power to raise ourselves from the dead, so Jesus’ ministry is unique in a number of obvious ways.
But when the New Testament does instruct believers on facing the demonic, the focus is on teaching and believing truth. We are told that the way to confront “doctrines of demons” is to be trained in good doctrine (1 Timothy 4:1-6). The way to destroy strongholds is by demolishing every false argument and to take every thought captive to Christ (2 Corinthians 10:3-6). The armor of God is identical with God’s everyday means of grace (Ephesians 6:10-20). The biblical means of battle with demons is ordinary rather than showy.
A perspective of superstition leaves the battle all up to us. But the good news is that Jesus Christ is the One who has fully conquered Satan and His demons. In fact, He came to destroy the devil and His works (1 John 3:8). His resurrection has both imprisoned and announced a death sentence for the angel of darkness. The God of Peace will soon crush Satan under His feet (Romans 16:20). We battle from a position of certain victory.
Rooted in Jesus, we have nothing to fear. Grounded in God’s Word, we will overcome the evil one. Empowered by the Spirit of the victorious Christ, we can face the supernatural world without superstition but with certainty that we are on the winning team. The gates of Hades will never prevail (Matthew 16:18).
