Poisonous snakes are not everyday threats in our geographic area. Yet, we do need to be informed about how to identify them and stand back if a specimen appears that looks like a copperhead, a rattler, and a few others.
Resting on this commonsense advice doesn’t keep most of us from disliking all snakes. Up-close encounters with them stick in our memory forever, ready to be retold and cause shivers in our insides all over again.
I can still sense the shock of reaching in a high nest at the henhouse to gather eggs and feeling the slightly moving body of a coiled snake. I’m sure he was a harmless chicken snake, but I did not stick around to inspect him for bulges in his body from swallowed eggs.
I was helping to throw hay from the windrow onto the wagon for hauling to the barn loft. As I raised a pitchfork load over my head and aimed for the wagon bed, a snake worked himself loose and slithered down the fork handle and around my arm on his way to the ground.
When my heart quit racing and my weakened body quit trembling, I continued my work at a more deliberate pace. I punched the sharp pitchfork tines into each pile of hay several times before I lifted it toward the wagon.
The size of snakes has little bearing on my reaction to a sighting.
When we were cleaning the stable one spring, I dug up a nest of leathery snake eggs buried in the rotten manure and bedding. Some snakes had already hatched out, and their tiny writhing bodies sent me leaving for the house and a shout to my father to finish the stall where I was working.
Seeing a dry snakeskin in the shop was unnerving. The depositor who left it behind could very well have been lurking in a corner waiting for a chance to appear and show off his new skin.
Seeing a snake trail along a dusty path sent me looking in the bordering grass before I made another running step.
Shortly after we married, we lived in a house with spacious screened-in porches on three sides. Their floors were close to the ground, allowing easy entry for frogs and fishing worms. One day I was cleaning house and mopped a small snake out from under our bed. A lot of time had to pass before my uneasiness wore off.
In the 1960s, our church’s pastor was preaching at a special service at Red River Meeting House. In the middle of his message, a snake dropped from the rafters and landed on the pulpit in front of him.
I’ll confess that when I heard about it, my regrets for not having been able to attend that night were washed away, and, right or wrong, I forgave myself for not having been there.
Recently I was looking out the window and saw a raccoon holding his head high and dragging a dead snake in his mouth toward the woods. Raccoons can be real pests, but this time I applauded him as he crossed the yard.
