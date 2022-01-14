I am not snow’s biggest fan. Its icy, big bad self has a way to be dangerous and mess up plans. And as I am writing this, Logan County has just had about 6 inches of snow that has been indeed treacherous. Sometimes, I want to take a giant hairdryer and melt it all. But wait, if you like snow, keep reading! The Bible reveals something different and positive about snow. Often when snow is mentioned in the Scriptures, it’s about its whiteness and purity. For example, Jesus was whiter than snow when He was transfigured before His disciples in Mark 9:3. And if you think about it, the snow is a beautiful change from the browns and greens elsewhere in nature. There’s a purity about it, and it’s easily set apart from everything around it.
In many ways, we are called to be like snow. Because of God’s grace, we can be made clean like snow. And also through the Lord, like snow, we should stand out to those around us by our behavior and good deeds. Sometimes to my annoyance trying to sleep, the snow shines brightly even at night. You can’t help but see it. In the same way, the world should see us as different. Yes, they may be a bit annoyed at us when we are friendly or hardworking or loving when others wouldn’t be, but they can’t help but be attracted to Christ when we show out a witness like that.
It’s been a rough recent time in Logan County. We have had a new surge of Covid and the tornadoes came through. But tragedies have a way of bringing out God’s changing purity work in our hearts. Driving on the roads affected with twisting trees and gnarled metal, it is good to see citizens showing out for Jesus and helping neighbors with the storm damage. They are like the whiteness of snow in a dark landscape.
Yet, I believe there is so much more God wants to do in us, so we can be like Him in a lost world that needs to see it. Like it says about the snow in Proverbs 25:13, we will be refreshing to those that need it. So among whatever resolutions we have for the new year, may one be to be more set apart and pure like Jesus is. We ask Him for it. He is good to do it.
Nathan Cockrill is the pastor of the Christian Life Assembly of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.