Prayer is taught.
Looking again at Luke 11, we find that the disciples of Jesus ask him to teach them how to pray. It’s interesting in studying the gospel accounts to find that this is the first time that the disciples asked their rabbi (teacher) to teach them a specific task. What is interesting in this account is the fact that the disciples did not ask Jesus to teach them how to evangelize, or how to teach. They did not ask him to teach them how to drive out demons or heal the sick. Instead, they chose to ask Jesus to teach them how to pray.
If the disciples asked Jesus to teach them how to pray, shouldn’t we also do the same?
What we find in the storyline of Scripture is prayer is a learned skill. It is a spiritual discipline that needs refinement. It needs constant pruning for the ability to grow into something extraordinary. Learning to pray is an art form—not in the sense of being able to give great oratories or extravagant speeches while praying—but in growing from a simple prayer to a complex and satisfying prayer life.
The disciples asked Jesus to teach them how to pray because praying is difficult.
If prayer is so difficult, then why do we spend so much time talking about it and wanting to refine it? We do so because it is the vehicle in which God’s people communicate with Him. Prayer is a way to get to know the God in whom we love and trust. It is an open line of communication between the Almighty and his creation.
Prayer is difficult because it means we abandon our ability to do anything on our own. Prayer focuses us on our weaknesses and asks God to do things in our lives that we could never accomplish on our own. Therefore, prayer takes time and effort. When we pray, in our culture, our minds tend to wander the first time something else pops into our minds. These could include: to-do lists, what’s for lunch, maybe even something later on down our prayer list. Because we have these interruptions, we tend to think that something is wrong and so we stop praying. Eventually, we get to the point where we just stop praying altogether. At that moment we feel a sense of inability and insecurity in our own strengths that we stop. Our minds are prone to wander. This is nothing new. That’s why the songwriter wrote, “I’m prone to wander Lord, I feel it, prone to leave the God I love. Here’s my heart, Lord, take and seal it. Seal it for thy courts above.”
We need to recapture what it means to pray. We need to be taught how to pray.
How to do we pray? We must learn to move past the prayer of our childhood and into deep, mature prayer. We can all recite the prayer that we learned as a child: “God is great, God is good. Let us thank him for our food. By his hands we are fed, thank you God for our daily bread. Amen.” This is a wonderful prayer to learn as a child. But it’s not a prayer for a seasoned saint. We stopped learning how to pray after we were taught this prayer. May I suggest to us that we need deep, robust prayer lives. And the only way to gain that is by learning how to pray. And we learn how to pray by examining how Jesus prayed.
This article is one in a series of articles on the topic prayer.
Dr. Alex Watkins is the Pastor of Worship and Families at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn. You can learn more about parent discipling at foundationsjourney.com.
