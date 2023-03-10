March 10 is known as “Mario Day” in the video gaming community (since Mar10 looks like it spells Mario). The library loves to participate and make the most of this celebration of a perennial favorite video game character.
Mario first appeared as “Jumpman” in the famous Donkey Kong arcade game. He was later fleshed out and given his own backstory, including being an Italian plumber, along with his brother Luigi. The pair reside in the Mushroom Kingdom, a magical land, filled with equal parts fun and danger. Their main nemesis is the evil King Bowser, who is usually trying to kidnap the princess of the kingdom. It’s a classic tale of good and evil, and you get to be the hero! Since his inception over 40 years ago, he has been a big part of the lives of the video gaming world. Generations of fans have grown up with him now. I remember fondly playing Mario as my first video game, and now my son is a certified Mario super-fan. They are great games because they are designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages, and are accessible even for beginners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.