In honor of Valentine’s Day, here is a story of love and libraries…it is my very favorite story.
It was July of 2005, and I was in the back office at the old library. There was a new girl named Taylor starting work that day. She was a high school senior, and I was already in college. We were both seeing other people at the time, so I would have never imagined the journey that life had in store for us. Time had passed, and we were both single, attending WKU, and working here at the library. We had become friends over the years, and this bond only grew closer. Before you knew it, love had bloomed and we became an item.
When we started dating, Taylor had transferred to working in the back office. I was working at the front desk. This was when the library was still located on Sixth Street. I fondly remember many Saturdays when we would take our lunch at the same time, walk down to Bethel Dipper, and grab a bite to eat. It was such a sweet time in life, and I enjoyed my work and enjoyed “talking shop” with Taylor when we were off. We had good friends who also worked at the library, so we could talk long into the night about our love of the library and of reading.
When I proposed, it was with a book I created about our relationship, prominently featuring meeting and falling in love during our time at the library. The bookmark asked the all-important question, with a diamond ring tied to the ribbon. Since the library played a critical role in our relationship, we had a photo shoot inside the library for our engagement pictures. Two of our closest friends that we met through our work at the library were in our wedding. When we were expecting our son, Ian, we received a bookshelf as a baby shower gift there at the library.
When our son was born, Taylor became a stay-at-home mom, leaving her job at the library. While she has not been on our staff for many years, her involvement and passion for the library’s mission have never diminished. She regularly visits the library with Ian. She has been an officer for the Friends of the Library, volunteered untold hours at library events, and has even worked with our PrimeTime Family Reading program as a storyteller through the Kentucky Humanities Council. She has advocated for the library, been a cheerleader and champion of every cause and campaign we have undertaken, and has done and sacrificed much to help in my career. She is truly my constant source of encouragement and motivation.
Would we have still ended up together without both of us taking jobs at the library? Possibly fate would have contrived another way of bringing us together, or maybe we would have taken separate roads. All I know is that I am glad for the path we found, the one that led right through the library.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
