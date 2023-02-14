In honor of Valentine’s Day, here is a story of love and libraries…it is my very favorite story.

It was July of 2005, and I was in the back office at the old library. There was a new girl named Taylor starting work that day. She was a high school senior, and I was already in college. We were both seeing other people at the time, so I would have never imagined the journey that life had in store for us. Time had passed, and we were both single, attending WKU, and working here at the library. We had become friends over the years, and this bond only grew closer. Before you knew it, love had bloomed and we became an item.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.