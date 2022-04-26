Blooming lessons leave fond memories

Often clumps of jonquils on a bank or patches of daylily blades against the base of a tall tree are the only signs that mark the site of a house once full of a busy family. The fact that these hardy perennials are still around long beyond the house’s existence speaks of the important part blooming flowers played in life generations ago. There might not have been architectural details of note on the house to brighten the place but the yard had spots of color.
An artistic landscape design was rarely a consideration. Flowers were planted wherever there was dirt handy. Flower seeds were ordered from Burpee as certainly as carrots and okra. Half a row in the garden was designated for mixed zinnias, a favorite grown for bouquets, proudly arranged in a green Mason jar that had suffered a chip at the top making it unfit for canning.
We always had a narrow bed of nasturtiums under the south living room window. My mother would soak the comparatively large seeds in a flat dish of water to hasten their sprouting when they were planted. A discarded section of old chicken wire fence had to be stuck around the bed when they came up to keep the chickens from scratching and damaging them. In our mind, the unsightly protection did not detract one bit from our enjoying the brilliant tender blossoms.
This same attitude was applied to containers for growing flowers. Petunias were a must every summer. We would fill anything we could find with rich black dirt dug from the nearby woods for planting them. Leaking buckets or battered enamelware pans were commonly seen “flower pots.” They might sit on the edge of the front porch or atop a stump in the yard--anywhere that their blossoms could be seen and admired.
One of my mother’s most treasured flowers was a cape jasmine (gardenia) bush. It looked somewhat like a miniature magnolia tree, but the blossoms were extremely fragrant. Although the plant did not drop its shiny green leaves seasonally, it was endangered by really cold weather. To accommodate the special care it needed, my mother set her beloved Cape jasmine in a leaky old zinc washtub filled with dirt. Thus, the menfolk could drag it down the cellar steps late each year to ensure its surviving the winter undamaged. Our love of its blooming beauty totally directed our attention away from the rusty old tub.
There ought to be a life lesson somewhere in all this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.