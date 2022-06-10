Once upon a time, a wise old clockmaker knew time well. He knew all the intricate workings that made up a timepiece. People from far and near brought their clocks and watches to be repaired. The little man, like his father before him, fixed the timepieces to once again keep perfect time. This mysterious man had many talents, he not only repaired timepieces, but he created beautiful hand-carved clocks. The rumor spread that Mr. Time could transport anyone to any place in time.
Little children would ask him to make Christmas come a little faster. Then all at once, it was Christmas day. The children politely thanked Mr. Time for his gift.
Boys and girls who had to depend on mom taking them everywhere asked to be old enough to drive. Mr. Time didn’t do anything but put these young people in the driver’s seat. One young lady said, “Gee, thanks, Mr. Time.”
A young woman with tears in her eyes asked to be old enough to marry her boyfriend. The next thing she knew, it was her “wedding day.“ The young lady was so excited to finally marry her boyfriend, that she forgot to thank the old man.
A tired-looking young couple appeared at Mr. Time’s door. They asked for all their children to be grown and out of the house. Mr. Time didn’t ask any questions and granted the request. The couple went home and found their home quiet, with no crying babies, or any child-like noises.
Years later, those older teenagers returned to visit Mr. Time, now a very old man. Each spoke about the responsibilities they had with the privilege of driving. The young man said, “Now that I’m driving, my dad made me get a job to pay my car payments and insurance.“ The girls spoke up and said, “I don’t think I was ready for this grown-up responsibility.“ The old man reminded the young folks, “Just think of how much simpler life was before you drove a car.“ He reminded them that it was their wish, and told them to drive safely.
The young lady who was anxious to marry her boyfriend went back to Mr. Time. The young lady tearfully said, “Mr. Time, I am now divorced, because I was too young to get married.“ Mr. Time put his arm around the young woman and said, “My dear, you are still young and there will be plenty of time for love when the time is right. “She left with hope and a smile on her face.
The much older married couple darkened the door of Mr. Time again. This time her husband spoke, “Our children are all grownups now with children of their own.“ The wife added, “We missed out on all those special moments watching our children grow up.“ Mr. Time gave a little advice, “Going forward, be with your children and grandchildren all you can.“
A much happier couple left, just being thankful for their children and grandchildren, and the time they had left to enjoy them.
Whatever happened to those young children? Now those children were grown up and still anxious and excited about Christmas. Santa Claus continued to leave presents for them every year. They still continue to have good manners and left Santa a thank you card for all the presents from years past. The children had no complaints for Mr. Time. Mr. Time just made Christmas come a little early one year.
The lesson to be learned is to live life in the moment. Life at every place in time should be lived and cherished. There’s time for everything in life. Don’t waste time being in the past or wishing for the future and things yet to come.
