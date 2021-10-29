Dear Covid
Your first name is not “the,” you belong to no “party,” you do not discriminate based on gender, race, or ethnicity, and most definitely you surely can’t tell time. On Feb. 11, 2021, like on so many other dates for so many other people, you stole the definition of love from me without a warning. I have heard COVID-19 isn’t real, it is just a virus. If that is the case then COVID, why is Daniel gone? Why didn’t we get a chance to visit the ocean more? Daniel was the kind of man that when he looked at me I knew he was the one. COVID you took that, so I know you’re real. We didn’t get to celebrate his birthday with him on Oct. 14th, one of so many celebrations because of COVID. It is REAL!
Loving my Daniel forever,
Emily Griffey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.