“His divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him who called us to his own glory and excellence, by which he has granted to us his precious and very great promises, so that through them you may become partakers of the divine nature, having escaped from the corruption that is in the world because of sinful desire.” — 2 Peter 1:3-4
Fuel is expensive. Not only have gasoline prices set records across the county, even a trip to the grocery store has put a strain on many families. But, there is a third essential element of life that needs fueling that we are tempted to forget. This fuel is free and isn’t found at the Walmart Su%er or the Shell Station. The third essential fuel you need is fuel for your faith.
In the midst of uncertain times, our faith and hope in Jesus is what will stand in the end. While fueling our faith is free, it isn’t always easy. We must choose the right fuel and remember to fill up prior to the long journey ahead.
Some start their day filling up on social media and the news. Those are fuels that are not made to run your engine of hope! If this is the fuel we are consuming, we are on our way to a breakdown on the side of the road.
Others try to fill-up on “good vibes.” I understand the impulse. But any driver knows that positive thoughts won’t get you very far when the tank is empty. Ignoring the problem in the name of “positivity” does nothing to solve the issue. We need the right fuel for our faith.
Fortunately, the apostle Peter opens his second letter pointing his readers toward the “faith station.” While it comes in a long sentence, the directions are actually pretty simple. The way to fill up the faith tank is to look to the promises of God found in His Word. The Bible is the gas pump for our soul’s engine.
Peter reminds his readers that God’s divine power has given believers all we need to live the life of faith. This power comes through God’s “great and precious promises” which allow us to become more like Him and to flee the corruption of the world. But he is careful to remind us that it is only “through them” (that is, God’s promises) that we can walk the walk of faith. No other fuel will work.
Jacob, the namesake of the nation of Israel, modeled this in his final years. In Genesis 46, we read of elderly Jacob journeying into Egypt to unite with his long broken family in the midst of the famine. Jacob needed faith. Imagine picking up and moving everything you know into a new country, with new customs, and new dangers, all at over 100 years old! This was the moment of Jacob’s greatest need. In this moment, God provides fuel for his faith.
In the first four verses of Genesis 46, Jacob is reminded of all God had promised through Abraham, his grandfather and to the family that came through him. God promised to be with him, to multiply him, and to preserve him until he made it back to Joseph. In fact, God even promised that Joseph would close Jacob’s eyes when he dies! Jacob needed these words of hope for what likely seemed like a hopeless journey ahead. God’s promises were fuel for his journey.
What about you? Does it seem like a hopeless journey is ahead of you? Do you find your “faith tank” nearing empty? The good news is that fuel is available for free in the Word of God. In Jesus Christ, God’s promises are available to forgive you, recreate you, and fuel your tank for the life of faith ahead.
These promises are available by grace; free of charge. The prophet Isaiah invites us, “Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price” (Isaiah 55:1).
May we fuel our tank to overflowing on the precious promises of God.
