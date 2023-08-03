Matthew 24: 14 “And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.”
A few weeks ago I published an article “Artificial Intelligence Has No Conscience.” One email response I had to that writing stated, “Great article; you just did not go far enough.”
I’m not sure there is a “far enough” point or a stopping place. We fully realize the development of the atomic bomb changed the world, especially the way we consider “wars and rumors of wars.” That Matthew 24: 6 statement by Jesus echoes through our minds as we consider the annihilation of the planet.
Artificial intelligence (AI) will ultimately make such an impact as did “The Bomb.” Developers/researchers of AI have stated, that “the average person has not a clue the impact AI will have on the world; it will affect every person on the planet; some good, some bad.”
With the “dumbing-down” of humanity, perhaps for intelligence to be artificial, is in some cases, a viable solution. Daniel 12: 4b “to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” If this prophesy is to be fulfilled, AI may be the only choice.
Not to the surprise of many, militaries around the world are scrambling to harness AI as weapons delivering systems. The usages of AI will make the placement of the laser guided bombs of the First Gulf War seem like throwing rocks.
The ability of a missile to locate and destroy a target based on past accumulated knowledge/information is scary at best but will be a characteristic of the “new war” machine. To have attack devices that think and reason is one thing, but to have them plotting against us is a recipe for disaster and a “casualties of war” vindication.
The experts now tell us that one nation is full speed ahead on the weaponizing of AI. That nation is China. And we may be assured North Korea is also in the game. Many believe Vietnam will be the next NK and in such a case, the numbers are stacking up against freedom and democracy.
Are we to ever believe China is our friend or is acting in our best interest? It would be foolish to fall for such lunacy and the plot to destroy or own America is as steadfast as by the radical freedom fighters of the Middle East or the drug cartels.
To be lulled into an AI development partnership with China would be misguided and we would be hoodwinked into an unwinnable fiasco. Domination is the endgame, not peaceful coexistence.
A recent quote by an AI expert: “The country that is able to most rapidly and effectively integrate new technology into warfighting, wins. If we don’t win on AI, we risk ceding global influence, technology leadership and democracy to strategic adversaries.” We must stand for rights and freedom!
The intentional destruction of America economically and morally has begun. By destroying our health, our ways of thinking and our patriotism, a beginning of the end is in full swing and shows no sign of slowing.
Dividing Americans within is another plot against us and our vulnerability is appalling and shows direct signs of our declining intellect. Our adversary must turn us against each other.
Artificial intelligence may turn out to be the “straw that broke the camel’s back.” It WILL be used against America and we can count on that.
Should the Christian be concerned? Of course we should from the standpoint of national security and a continuation of America as we knew it. Notice “as we knew it” is past tense and that phrase in itself denotes my lack of confidence in our survival as a free nation. I despise being a pessimist, but in this case, it reeks of certainty.
To promote the idea of weaponizing the Gospel of our Jesus seems like a counter-statement to HIS existence, death and resurrection for the remission of sin of the world. Taken from a purely “killing weapon” meaning, it most certainly is not a reasonable concept.
Realizing the statement has been made many times, “We must fight fire with fire,” we must understand OUR FIRE IS TRUTH (John 14: 6)! “Jesus said unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.”
As I have stated and will restate many times, a part of the world problem is in that we (Christians) have not worked the Great commission, Acts 1: 8 “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”
The “uttermost part” is the whole world and there is no drawing of a line on whom and where we must evangelize the world. Without the teachings of both the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20) and the teachings of Jesus in the New Testament, the world is without any standard of behavior or code of ethics.
Living in an “anything goes” world leaves the door open for many kinds of actions based on man’s notions and quests for power other than on the principles God has established.
Once this status of behavior (or lack of) is reached, and it mostly already has, a state of chaos as we have never seen will exist. Artificial intelligence may rule the physical world but the laws of God are still supreme and will never end. But as we fully know, mankind is rebellious to those laws of God.
For people to know what those laws are, we have to tell them. Matthew 28: 18-20 “And Jesus came and spoke unto them, saying, all power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”
This is a mandate by our Jesus that can be considered a privilege, a challenge and perhaps even a test of our faith. We are to be believer followers of Jesus and a part of following is obedience.
Can Christians use technology and the developing AI as an evangelistic tool? We are already using the internet to teach the world about Jesus. The internet abounds with articles and videos promoting the Gospel.
These articles have shown up in numerous countries, languages and several newspapers have published an audio of the articles. When one is on the internet, it becomes available worldwide.
Artificial intelligence will be a means to specifically designate certain target groups in need of the Gospel message. By utilizing accumulated knowledge (that feeds AI), this may be an answer to prayers.
Probably if there is a bottom line on this train of thought it is: we must use whatever means possible to teach the world about our Glorious Savior and His eternal saving power.
The world must be told: Eternal salvation is by a faith based belief that Christ Jesus was crucified for the remission of sin and resurrected. AI may be a Godsend and certainly will become a method of promoting Jesus in this lost, godless world.
I Corinthians 9: 22 “To the weak became I as weak, that I might gain the weak: I am made all things to all men, that I might by all means save some.” When Paul wrote that verse, he did not know about AI, but God did!
Van Yandell is a retired Industrial Arts teacher, an ordained gospel evangelist and commissioned missionary, from Fredonia, Kentucky. A part of the Bible Connection series.
