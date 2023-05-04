(Ecc. 12:13) Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.
(Isaiah 25:1) O Lord thou art my God; I will exalt thee, I will praise thy name; for thou has done wonderful things; thy councils of old are faithfulness and truth.
(Rev. 1:8) I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the Lord, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.
(Matt. 17:5) While he yet spake, behold a bright cloud overshadowed them; and behold a voice out of the cloud, which said, This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him.
(John 6:67-68) Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away? Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life.
(John 7:24) Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgment.
(Heb. 3:4) For every house is builded by some man; but he that built all things is God.
(Heb. 4:12) For the word of God is quick, and powerful, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
(Heb. 4:16) Let us, therefore, come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.
(Heb. 10-31) It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.
(Heb. 11-01) Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.
(Heb. 11-06) But without faith it is impossible to please him; for he that cometh to God must
believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.
(Pro.14:12) There is a way which seemeth right to a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.
(Pro. 14:16) A wise man feareth and departeth from evil: but the fool rageth and is confident.
(James 1:19) Wherefore my beloved brethern, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak,
and slow to wrath.
(James 4:7) Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.
(James 4:10) Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.
(James 4:14) Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.
Many of us have traveled far on this old road littered with pain and strife, but I doubt that even one of us would trade away this great adventure, called life. Much of life seems as if it is just some fickle game we all willingly play, but with age, we learn to quickly reject the games, with the name of blame. We all have heard it said that youth is wasted on the young, but I think not; Youth has just what it takes to start that perilous journey, for they have been generously blessed with a blind spot. Most of us spend our lives in a daily rush, hardly even taking time to think, until one day we suddenly realize just how small our world in size did shrink. Then we think perhaps we can convey our own experience to the coming generation to ease the burden of their load, but sadly, we often find they reject our advice, and cast it off, as baggage beside the road. Therefore we can take no credit, or shoulder any blame? For did we not suffer from like delusions, and were just as guilty when young, and did the very same? Now as my life comes full circle, and I can faintly hear the waves lapping on that final shore, I try not to delve too deeply as to the why of life, or into that coming unseen realm implore. For if one has kept God’s Word and lived as He would have us be, then we will have eternity to both rejoice and reflect, when at last we cross that narrow sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.