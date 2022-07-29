I was raised and taught “old-school” ways. “When I talk to my peers from our generation, they don’t have a clue what I’m saying.
I learned a lot of “old sayings” growing up.
Miss Dela, my great grandmother, was fond of saying, “Every tub has to sit on its own bottom.“ This means every person is responsible for their own actions.
Mr. Dan, my great-grandfather would say, “Don’t let the sun set on your wrath.“ In other words, resolve any anger issues before going to bed.
A lot of old-timers would say, “When it rains, it pours,“ because sometimes it seems one bad thing is followed by numerous others.
Another favorite saying is, “A watched pot never boils.“ Often time, we become over anxious for a certain thing to happen and it seems like an eternity while we wait.
People from this older generation spoke an entirely different language, which seemed foreign to most young folks. I grew up learning and speaking the language of the “old folks.“
The most important thing I learned from these “old sayings“ is that there is a lot of good advice in there somewhere, and can be applied to all of us modern thinkers.
