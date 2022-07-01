Dramatic entrance into the world

My mother was like any other mother-to-be, anxiously awaiting the birth of a child. In this case, it was to be her firstborn. With me safe and secure in Mama’s womb, she decided to visit my granddaddy we call Poppy in Louisville. I was not due to make my “Grand Entrance” for a few more weeks.
Mama arrived safely on the bus in Louisville. Poppy met us. As the story goes, one day on her visit, Mama was feeling minor cramps. To make sure mother and baby were all right, Poppy insisted on a visit to the doctor.
Poppy had recently had a heart attack and couldn’t drive. Poppy and Mama took the city bus to see the doctor. After examining Mama, the doctor announced that she was in labor. Since Poppy couldn’t drive, a policeman at the doctor’s office offered to take Mama and Poppy to the hospital. Mama was nervous, but the policeman told her that if need be, he could deliver her baby. Mama replied, “Just get me to the hospital.“ I don’t know just how fast that policeman was driving, but Poppy and Mama arrive just in time.
The nurse rushed Mama into the delivery room. Baby Deborah Raye was born at 12 p.m. on May 29th, 1958. I guess I arrived just in time for lunch.
Mother and daughter were doing well. Poppy was now a proud first-time granddaddy.
A special note: right before he died, Poppy told me, “I loved you before you were born.“ That is one of the most loving and special things I’ve ever been told.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.