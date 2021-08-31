A cloud was coming up and it looked as if it might give us some much-needed rain. I backed the car out onto the driveway, hoping to get some of the dust washed off. I grabbed the cushions off the patio chairs and sheltered in the house ready for rain.
What a change the passage of years brings. Getting ready for imminent rain brought on a lot more movement then than I needed to muster just the other day.
The first thing to tend to was any laundry that might have been hanging on the clothesline. Usually, there was something, even if the main wash had been taken inside. Thick denim overalls were especially hard to get dry, and they surely did not need a second wetting.
Then to the chickens. Summer rains came when hatchings of spring chickens were still little fellows. A mother hen could not hover her whole brood well enough to keep some from drowning in a downpour. We did our best to shoo them into coops before their soft feathers were soaked. If we happened to be away from home when the heavy rain came, we could count on a loss of several chicks. It was sad, not just an economic loss of fewer chicks that would make it to pullet or frying size.
We needed to capture every drop of rain that we could to replenish the main water supply. The gutter downspout was swung to the rain barrel and we left it there until we felt the roof had washed off sufficiently. Then we positioned the downspout over the mouth of the cistern, eager to raise its level of pure, soft water for drinking and household uses.
With vital chores done, we circled the house, lowering windows. We found wet windowsills and some puddles beneath on the windward side of the house. Nevertheless, first things had to come first, so we mopped it up without complaint.
Satisfied that we had taken care of everything, we pulled up a chair to a spot on the porch where the rain was not blowing in. We needed a breather after our hurried responses to the rain.
The other day, I settled indoors in front of the storm windows that are rarely opened. I watched the rain, comfortable in my wash-and-wear outfit that is laundered in the automatic washer and dryer.
I caught up on paying the water bill, the electric bill that is noticeably increased by air conditioning within those shut-tight windows, and the monthly contract renewal for television service that provides our weather forecasts that we think we must have. After that, I began the weekly grocery list, being sure to include chicken breasts and thighs and a dozen eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.