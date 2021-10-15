I am old enough to remember when the desktop computer became a staple in every home. This new technology came with this odd way of dealing with issues of the computer lagging, not working, locking up…turn it off and back on. The computer needed a hard reset. That was a huge change from the days when you just smacked the side of the TV set to fix its issues.
Hitting the reset button on electronic devices is now commonplace. Computers, phones, and most electronic devices do a hard reset after every update.
In our lives there will always be something else to do, someone else to see, one more Angry Birds level to beat. The opportunities to fill every waking moment are there. But we were not created to go 24/7/365. To be at our best we must take time to rest, to reset.
In Matthew 14:22-23 we see Jesus taking time away to reset. Just after his cousin, John the Baptist, beheading, a very emotional experience, and the feeding of the 5000, a very demanding experience, scripture say,” “Immediately he made the disciples get into the boat and go ahead of him to the other side, while he dismissed the crowds. 23 After dismissing the crowds, he went up on the mountain by himself to pray. Well into the night, he was there alone.”
Jesus leaves the crowd, to take care of what is important. Jesus knows the need to connect to His Father, to pour out His heart to Him, to rest in the comfort of His arms as He grieves the loss of John the Baptist. He doesn’t rush around to fix everything for everyone. He could have — He is God, after all. But He is also a human being who needs to spend time alone with God.
Spending regular time with God helps us reset. Matthew 11:28-29 says: “Come to me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29 Take up my yoke and learn from me, because I am lowly and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”
We need to put time in our schedule to hit reset. A good night’s sleep helps with that. I learned the importance of a good night’s sleep years ago in college. I learned the hard way that sleep is a lot more important the night before a big test than an all-nighter studying.
Find an activity that changes your routine. Take time to do something different than normal. Learn a new skill, take up a hobby, take a dance class, go for a walk, anything that requires you to step into something different than normal.
Find a spot to recharge/recenter. Maybe it’s around the firepit or in a hammock in the backyard. It may be at the ballfield watching a grandchild play, or on the porch with a cup of coffee. But wherever it is, make it part of your routine to take care of yourself.
Take a nap. While I hated naps as a child, there is something refreshing about a nap as an adult. In Mark 4:35-38 we find Jesus napping: “On that day, when evening had come, he told them, ‘Let’s cross over to the other side of the sea.’ So they left the crowd and took him along since he was in the boat. And other boats were with him. A great windstorm arose, and the waves were breaking over the boat, so that the boat was already being swamped. He was in the stern, sleeping on the cushion.”
Joe Ball is the Pastor at First Baptist Church — Sixth and Main Streets in Russellville.
