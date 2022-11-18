Adam and I have had a busy week getting all winterized at Flint Ridge. I think losing my flowers to the cold is going to be one of the hardest things for me as they were beautiful this year. I truly pampered them and all are still continuing to bloom and grow. We have brought some inside but not sure if they will continue to thrive throughout the winter in the house, will keep you posted.

I wrote about my great-great grandmother Jessie Ferguson McCuddy last week and shared just a small part of her life. As I was looking over the column, my mind kept going back to the communication method of that time which was letter writing, and how this has become, in essence, a lost art. Adam has found many letters that were left at Flint Ridge and reading these enables one to go back in time and share a small glimpse of what it might have been like in that era.

