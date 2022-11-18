Adam and I have had a busy week getting all winterized at Flint Ridge. I think losing my flowers to the cold is going to be one of the hardest things for me as they were beautiful this year. I truly pampered them and all are still continuing to bloom and grow. We have brought some inside but not sure if they will continue to thrive throughout the winter in the house, will keep you posted.
I wrote about my great-great grandmother Jessie Ferguson McCuddy last week and shared just a small part of her life. As I was looking over the column, my mind kept going back to the communication method of that time which was letter writing, and how this has become, in essence, a lost art. Adam has found many letters that were left at Flint Ridge and reading these enables one to go back in time and share a small glimpse of what it might have been like in that era.
Today we call family and friends on our cell phones, write an email, or send a text message when we want to communicate. Most of the time, these are very brief and to the point. Here is an example of a text message... “How r u?” the reply is “good.” Most texts are chopped-up sentences or made-up abbreviated words or symbols which lack true emotion or heartfelt words, not like a letter from long ago. As I read the old letters I am transported back in time as I reflect on the emotion being poured out onto the pages. My heart broke as my great-grandfather received notice that his son had died in a plane crash in Hawaii. I could feel the devastation in the words written and almost see him crying while reading the news that changed his life forever. The elation loved ones must have felt when correspondence was received about the birth of a child. You can see their smiles as you continue reading, and this makes me happy even today, although it happened so many years ago. The descriptions in the words are unbelievable and the time taken by the author to make sure all inscription was precise and perfectly written amazes me.
We have a letter where a mother describes sitting on the front porch with her family watching the rain and rejoicing stating. “The rain was watering our thirsty crops with such an abundance of this beautiful water that it was almost more than we could stand. The drought has been so hard on us, and worry has kept us up many a night. We all will sleep happy and hard tonight as a burden has truly been lifted.”
They received letters from aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, all sharing the highs and lows of their lives. Adam will get these precious memories out on occasion and read them to me. Every time I will tear up, or we chuckle together at some of the stories they share.
The penmanship is so eloquent with all written in cursive and you can tell the author wants to be sure all can read the words so everyone can share in the moment. Technology has taken that wonderful art away and it is such a shame.I received a letter in the mail about six months ago from a lady from our church. She did not have Facebook or social media, so she decided to write to me. It truly touched my heart that she took the time to do this. There are others in our church and community who still send birthday cards, sympathy cards, thank you cards, and small notes of encouragement. I encourage you all to not only “Bake a memory” with someone you love, but to also send a note or card in the mail to a person you know that may need a little something to brighten their day. It will make them smile and make you feel good as well.
My mother-in-law Diane Scales shared this recipe with me many years ago and it is still one of our family favorites. I make it all the time.
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 — 9” deep dish pie crust
1 cup of sweetened coconut
Mix all together and bake in a 350-degree oven for about 40 mins or until golden brown and the center of the pie does not shake.
