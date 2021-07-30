We are so excited to launch Chamber Chat; a biweekly column to fill you in on all things Logan County Chamber of Commerce-related.
2021 Annual Dinner- Back to Business Around the World
On Tuesday, June 29th, 2021, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Dinner at the Logan County Extension Office. With over 220 in attendance, we were so happy to hold our first large event since the pandemic. It was a night of fun and celebration, as we celebrated getting Back to Business Around the World. The Logan United Award was presented to the Logan County Board of Education and the Russellville Board of Education. The Small Business of the year award was presented to Creative Canvas By You. The Teacher of the Year award was presented to Judy Peters from Russellville Christian School. The award for 2021 Farm Family of the Year was presented to Johnson and Sons Dairy Farm. The Corporate Recognition award was presented to Piggly Wiggly.
July Beautification Award
On July 7th, 2021, the Logan County Beautification Committee presented the July Beautification award to Original Red’s Big Island located at 1129 Bowling Green Rd. in Russellville. The award was presented by committee president, Keith Batchelor, to owner Bobby DeArmond. The business received major structural, mechanical, electrical, and cosmetic improvements. The property underwent excavation, underground plumbing, and received new and additional asphalt. This transformation is what the beautification award is all about. We are excited to have Red’s here in Russellville. They provide paninis, salads, Hawaiian shaved ice, and more. Go check them out and get the perfect summer treat!
2021 Tobacco & Heritage Festival
We’re thrilled that the Tobacco & Heritage Festival is BACK! The festival events will kick off on Sept. 23rd with the Queen’s Pageant and end with parade day on Oct. 9th, with many events in-between! Craft Show & Flea Market vendor applications are currently open to all 2019 vendors, these applications will open to the public on August 6th. Be on the lookout for other Tobacco Festival event applications and updates.
Welcome June
2021 New Chamber Members
Logan Bethel Veterinary Services
Amos Ministry Store
Modern Woodman of America
Missions Catering
George Nations
Flying Pig Coffee Shoppe
Meagan Lee Photography
