On that great day of judgment, when we all stand before the Judge of all humanity for all eternity, I don’t want anyone I have known to say, “You never told me what God requires of me to be saved” If you are offended by this biblical teaching, I won’t be offended at all, for I will have done my part by telling you (Mark 16:15-16). When you read this rather long discourse, please read the quoted scriptures also . This is not my opinion, it is straight from the Word of God, which is all truth.
Like so many, are you confused about what God requires of us to be saved? If so, I can see why, we are bombarded daily with some saying one thing and some another. Some proclaim the end of the world on a certain date, and when that date passes, they set another, and then another. One preacher claims one thing and another preaches something entirely different. The religious world is full of doctrines and contradictions, so how do we separate fact from fiction? Since we all seek the truth and we know God’s word is truth (John 17:17). I suggest that we simply go back to His word and see what He has to say about salvation. The book of Acts is filled with many excellent examples of how God saved people while the apostles of Jesus were still actively teaching and preaching on earth.
In Acts 2, when there were thousands of Jews from all over the Roman Empire gathered in Jerusalem for the Passover and the feast of Pentecost, God chose to reveal his plan of salvation to mankind. First of all we must realize that salvation was initiated by God as he reached out to man and not the other way around. While Peter preached to the crowd he made it clear that this Jesus whom they had crucified, was indeed the Son of God (Acts 2:36). When they heard this they realized what they had done, and were literally crushed by their actions. They cried out to Peter and the other apostles, “what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37). Peter told them, “repent and be baptized, every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins.” (Acts 2:38). They believed, they had faith in God’s plan, they repented, and they were baptized (Acts 2:41). Peter told them what God’s plan was then, and if he were here today, he would tell us the same thing. Don’t be deceived by what some may say, for if all they had to do was invite Christ into their hearts, that’s what Peter would have told them. He told those on the day of Pentecost how to be saved and we are saved the same way today, God has not changed his plan, He is the same yesterday, today, and forever (James 1:17, Heb. 13:8). These were not men living in sin, these were devout Jews, very religious men (Acts 2:5). Some had traveled great distances to be there on those feast days to worship God. No matter their zeal for God, they were wrong, lost, and needed to repent and be baptized, to wash away their sins, as Peter said. We today are in the same boat, no matter what we think, we must do what God says. When they did what Peter said, God forgave them, not in part, but all their sins were washed away, and he remembered them no more (Heb.8:12). There were many nationalities, speaking many different languages, but Peter told them all to do the same thing. God’s plan is the same today, no matter who we are or what we are. There is no such thing as joining a church of your choice as men say. The Lord adds us to “His” church when we do what He says, (Acts 2:47) not the church of “our” choice.
May I implore you to examine where you stand with God. You may be religious, those people were. You may be worshiping the right God, those people were. They needed to change to be saved, do you? Have you accepted the plan that Peter has so simply explained on that day? If that is God’s plan, revealed by Him, why would anyone argue with God? No matter where you stand or what you have done in the past, leave it all in the past. God has promised to forgive and forget (Heb. 8:12). Surrender your life to Christ by believing (Heb. 11:6), repenting (Luke 13:5), confessing (Rom. 10:10), being baptized into Christ (Acts 2:38, Gal. 3:27), and being added to His church by God Almighty (Acts 2:47), live a faithful Godly life until death (Rev. 2:10), and be saved for all eternity. Today we are alive and have a choice, but tomorrow may be too late, so why not today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.