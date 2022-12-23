Isaiah 7: 14 “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”
The birth of our Savior is one of the two most significant days in the Christian faith (the other being Easter). Since the Old Testament has been conclusively proven to be an accurate account of so many occurrences in Jewish history, it stands to reason the prediction of a Savior has, and had, credibility.
Isaiah told the people the Savior would be born to a virgin and that fact in itself provides the concept of a supernatural event. To celebrate and regard Christmas or Easter as we do other days would be to miss the spiritual essence of those two special days.
Usually on Christmas we think of the birth of a child and celebrate HIM as a little baby lying in a manger. I placed a nativity scene in my front yard, which has become a tradition, the day after Thanksgiving Day.
The birth of the Baby Jesus was recognized by the shepherds and the wise men (Luke 2: 10-11) as a significant event, but they likely did not realize how much the child would change the world and the people in the world.
In last week’s article we discussed the “Birth of a Religion,” and by that we’ve seen and found a new way of life not dreamed of or understood by non-believers.
Christianity teaches salvation for all that believe. We’ve previously discussed the birth of a new world religion (Acts 11: 26), the introduction of faith as a belief strategy (Ephesians 2: 8) and salvation by belief (Mark 16: 16).
The birth of the Baby Jesus gave the world a new perspective on life. In a recent article, “Is It All Temporary?,” we discussed the teachings of Solomon in Ecclesiastes chapter one. On that night in Bethlehem 2,023 years ago, God-Jesus gave us eternity and instantly made these lives on earth seem very short and temporary.
But though our life in physical bodies of flesh now is seen as time constrained, there is a hope that exists within the Christian mind and soul that non-believers do not have.
John 3: 3-7 “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. Nicodemus said unto him, how can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born? Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto you, except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.” This statement by Jesus describes exactly how Christianity and a new way of life was born in Bethlehem.
To be born again is the most phenomenal change that can happen to a person. It is an actual rebirth form the physical to the spiritual. To live in the spirit (of God) is to be a changed and completely different individual.
Even many Christians do not comprehend that change and frankly, I’m not sure any of us do. But as time goes by in our lives, we realize changes and eventually realize, God-Jesus made those changes.
Jesus teaches us humility. To contemplate the process of His supernatural birth, life and resurrection humbles even the strongest and most powerful men. To teach Jesus was born to a virgin is a difficult (probably impossible) concept to believe to the carnal mind.
The belief by some of a non-virgin birth circumvents the concept of His perfect life (life without sin). The only way His sinless life was possible (1 Peter 2: 22) was to have been born supernaturally, conceived by the Holy Spirit (spirit of God) (Matthew 1: 20).
Had Jesus been fathered by a human male, He could not have lived a sinless life and His death on the cross could not have been for the sins of the entire world. The blood sacrifice is tied to Old Testament teachings and the sacrifice must have been without blemish; perfect (Deuteronomy 17: 1).
The way of life of a believer is changed in that one abandons the physical way of thinking/believing and becomes a spiritual/supernatural believer and thinker.
Jesus taught us to love one another. Matthew 22: 37-39 “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Apparently by observation of our world today, to love others is a difficult if not impossible assignment. For the carnal mind, hate appears to be a natural condition/feeling. For the born again Christian, the very thought of hate is repulsive.
In “The Sermon on the Mount” (Matthew 5: 3-11) Jesus taught us characteristics of believers in Him. He taught us gentleness, humility and to have a forgiving spirit. Verse six “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.” The extreme desire we possess for Biblical knowledge is demonstrated by our insatiable proclivity to read and study the Bible.
He teaches us benevolence, to show mercy and to be peacemakers. The ways of the world (war, hatred, spite) are not His way. In verse ten of Matthew chapter five, He tells us we will be persecuted and that we will be blessed by it.
Jesus teaches us we do not have to handle our problems alone. Matthew 28: 20b “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” The knowledge of having our spiritual protector is reassuring even in the most dreadful circumstances.
Jesus teaches us to subdue anger (Matthew 5: 22). I would think if mankind had adhered to this teaching, the prisons of today’s world would not be full. Worldwide the prison population is 11.5 million or the equivalent to the population of the state of Ohio.
The U.S. has the highest of any country at 2.1 million incarcerated according to the International Prisons Populations List, Dec 2021.
The birth of Jesus did so much more for the world than meets the eye, especially the carnal eye. Only the born again believer can even superficially understand the tremendous differences in our lives HE makes.
Christmas is a celebration of the birth of our Savior. The celebrations will be parades, parties, lights, Christmas trees, food, church services, candle light events and many others. Another way Christians celebrate is by giving.
In our giving we must remember the greatest gift anyone (and mankind) will ever receive is the gift of salvation. Many in our world have promoted the idea of eliminating the saying of “Merry Christmas” and replace it with “Happy Holidays.”
I am probably the most skeptical and unsure person you’ll ever know, but one thing I’m absolutely sure of; if there was no Jesus there would be no holiday to be happy about. I say “Merry Christmas” and will continue to say “Merry Christmas.”
Yes, the birth of Jesus was much more than the birth of a baby. It was the birth of a religion and a way of life. Jesus changes people individually and personally, and He has changed the world.
Eternal salvation is by believing through faith, Christ Jesus crucified for the remission of sin and resurrected. If we don’t tell the world about Jesus, no one will. Have a Merry Christmas. Go, and tell! Luke 2: 11 “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
