Isaiah 7: 14 “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”

The birth of our Savior is one of the two most significant days in the Christian faith (the other being Easter). Since the Old Testament has been conclusively proven to be an accurate account of so many occurrences in Jewish history, it stands to reason the prediction of a Savior has, and had, credibility.

