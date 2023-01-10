Many of us end the year by making fresh promises to ourselves for January and beyond. Whether we aim to change our behaviors, habits, physical fitness, or overall health in the new year, we often neglect one important partner in our health and fitness plans: a healthcare provider who can support us in meeting our goals.

We all need a primary care providerA primary care provider, or PCP, is a point of contact for all our healthcare needs. These providers are generalists who see patients for annual checkups and bloodwork. They address common complaints like headache, back pain, and treat minor illnesses and infections. They diagnose and help patients manage chronic conditions, like asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis with diet, exercise, and medication. They can advise patients in beginning exercise or return-to-exercise after injury or illness. They also make referrals to specialists as needed. As a point of contact, PCPs can coordinate any other treatment you receive from other providers to maintain a picture of your health and health history.

