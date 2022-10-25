DEAR SEAN:
I don’t tip at restaurants. I never tip my waitress. I am originally from the U.K. and tipping is an absolute oddity to me. Why the hell am I paying someone $10 bucks to do their job? I think tipping is stupid.
Thanks,
CONFUSED-IN-CHICAGO
DEAR CONFUSED:
You’re absolutely right, sir. There is no need to tip your servers. These people in the service industry are just looking for handouts. Screw them.
These servers ought to be grateful for the privilege of wiping your table. Tips? What a dumb notion.
Why show appreciation to ANYONE for their work? Don’t these idiots in the food-service biz know they should be grateful for their $4-per-hour jobs?
Believe me, I understand where you’re coming from, sir.
My mother worked in food service. My sister worked in food service. I worked in food service. My wife worked food service. And at one point, my mother, sister, wife, and I all worked for the same food service. I’ve met a lot of guys like you.
The truth is, we survived on our tips. Our electric bills were paid with tips. We were tip-dependent.
If it weren’t for tips, we would have defaulted on our rent. We would have been without gasoline. We would have gone without groceries.
But who cares about all that? Tips schmips.
I applaud you for your individuality, sir. You’re probably the kind of person who also walks past homeless persons on the street, without even looking at them.
Good for you. This country needs more people like you.
It doesn’t matter that one third of the homeless population in the U.S. suffers from mental illness. Not your problem. Am I right?
Screw them. Screw their daddy issues. Screw their PTSD. Screw their exemplary service in past wars. They need to get a freaking job.
Tipping is much the same in your mind. Why should you care? Why should you pay someone for “to do their job?”
Of course, the short answer is, you’re not paying someone to do their job. You’re paying someone to do YOUR job.
You are paying someone to serve you. There’s a big difference.
You’re paying a human being to make sure your food is hot. To ensure your drinks are cold. You’re paying someone to communicate your special, repulsingly anal instructions to the cook.
Such as, when you instructed the server that you wanted your salad dressing “on the side,” even though once you receive your dressing you’re just going to pour it on your salad and toss it, exactly the same way the kitchen guys would have done.
Sure, I could tell you that there are reasons for tipping that you don’t understand. Reasons beyond you. But you wouldn’t care.
Because, you see, you are the customer. You are always right.
Then again, what if you’re wrong?
What if you’re not holy and inviolable? What if you’re just a basic human being, like the rest of us lowly serfs? What if you’re just common folk like everyone else?
Because if this is true, this changes everything. This would mean that you’re not entitled to impeccable service. It would mean, in fact, that you’re not entitled to anything.
This would also mean that your servers aren’t obligated to wax your hindcheeks or kiss your signet ring.
It would mean that, hey, you could have gone to McDonald’s for supper. You could have had some college kid prepare your order using the same sincerity most use to scratch their backside.
But instead you chose a decent restaurant. An establishment with a pro serving staff.
Meaning, these people got dressed up for you. They ironed their clothes before work. They arranged for expensive babysitters. They did their makeup. They got their hair did.
And do you know why we did all these things? We did it for tips.
We showed up early to help the kitchen prep and peel shrimp. We helped out behind the bar. We vacuumed the dining room and helped the Latino kid wash dishes. We flirted with our elderly customers even though we are a half century younger.
We did it all because tips are the lifeblood of our profession.
But don’t worry about it. You’re above us. You’re different. You’re royalty. When you enter into an eatery, beer joint, or tavern, you are entitled to be treated like a congressman.
You’re deserving of an immaculate dining room, perfect manners, gleaming service, and a staff with speckless etiquette.
Who gives a rip that 90% of servers in the U.S. work for wages below minimum wage ($7.25).
Who cares that these servers chose this job not because they wanted it, but because they couldn’t find another?
Who cares that a server’s average annual income is below $18,900, which is barely enough to sustain one human being in America, let alone children.
Who cares that, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, restaurant servers are twice as likely to live below the poverty line than any other occupation?
I say good for you, sir. I admire your stance on the issue. I truly hope you’re allowed to take that extra $10 bucks to heaven with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.