I truly do love getting old, and not just for the obvious reasons. I could not have truly known what life was all about if I had not gotten old. One must experience every aspect of life to appreciate it.
Old age is a time to reflect on our past life, miss those people and events that are gone, rejoice with and for the young lives all around us. Even the aches, pains, and sickness are here to let us experience all of life, not just the good parts. Sometimes, even the days of bitter sickness makes me more aware of the pain and suffering of my fellow man and I understand more of why they are, how they are, and I can sympathize more readily.
I see some who are old, refusing to accept the present or the future, and are forever stuck in the past. I have learned to take the present, sort through the past, use what I can and trash what is of no benefit to anyone. I like to reminisce and visit the past, but I don’t want to live there, because the here and now takes up most of my time.
As they say, life is a journey, and as I near the end of mine, I realize my journey was really a one-way great adventure. Like most everyone else I have wasted time and have regrets, but for the most part, life has been good to me.
Life is so much the interaction with those around us, so if we surround ourselves with good people, make sensible choices, our chances for a good life will increase dramatically.
I often have sympathy for those who must remain here and cope with this increasingly evil world, while I will soon fly away. Even for those of us who believe, there is always some human apprehension about the unknown, but we have no real fear of death. Often we even have a certain longing for that eternal peace and rest that we have been assured of in the world to come. The Lord has given us life and numbered our days, so all we do should be to His glory and honor (I Cor. 10:31).
Yes, life is a journey, so enjoy every marvelous step, while we live in the here and now of today. For it is appointed men once to die, and after this the judgment (Heb. 9:27). Friends, neighbors, brothers, and sisters, are you ready for that final appointment? If not, I urge you to prepare now, while it is today.
