The Thrive dispensary in Mount Vernon, Ill., has a wide range of products.

 Kentucky Health News

What is it like for Kentuckians to buy cannabis in another state under Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order? WUKY’s Karyn Czar, who has one of the 21 medical conditions specified in the governor’s order, a side effect of chemotherapy, got legal cannabis in Illinois, the only adjoining state where Kentuckians can buy it.

Czar was diagnosed in August with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. “I began rounds of chemotherapy that left me exhausted, suffering from joint pain and tremors, and with a condition called neuropathy that causes my hands and feet to go numb,” she reports. “I was sidelined from two things that I love, reporting in the field and performing on stage with local theater companies.”

