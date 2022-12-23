Dear Santa Claus, I realize it’s getting close to the countdown before “the big day.“ I can’t think of anything I really need or want. My wish list is not for shiny, new material things, even though I still like nice things.
This year, I have been rethinking the whole “Christmas thing.“ My first wish is that every person, child, and adult alike to know that they are special and someone cares.
Hopefully, shut-ins will have someone to think of them with a small gift, a card, or a food offering.
Everyone young or old likes to be thought of. Older folks don’t want to be forgotten. If we are blessed with enough years, we will all grow old. We can only pray that someone will think of us at this time of year.
My second wish is for everyone to have a “happy heart,“ at least on Christmas day. For those alone are grieving. I hope they will be blessed with good memories of spending Christmas with their loved ones. Grief is a difficult part of life, but we need to remember that our Heavenly Father is watching over us and will get us through hard and lonely times.
We all need to be comforted by the blessing of those loved ones we have because some have not a soul to love or be loved by.
My third wish is for peace for ourselves and our country. When a person is comfortable in his skin and learns to accept joy as well as sadness in life, peace of heart and mind can be achieved.
It is my hope that in a small way the spirit of Christmas will shine on everyone this year.
Father Christmas is a very benevolent soul and spirit. He works through individuals with the same benevolent spirit to spread the message of Christmas, compassion, and love.
It doesn’t matter if we call you Santa Claus or Father Christmas because you are the same generous and giving soul who taught us how to pass on compassion and love.
