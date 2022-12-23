Dear Santa Claus, I realize it’s getting close to the countdown before “the big day.“ I can’t think of anything I really need or want. My wish list is not for shiny, new material things, even though I still like nice things.

This year, I have been rethinking the whole “Christmas thing.“ My first wish is that every person, child, and adult alike to know that they are special and someone cares.

