This time of year, with back-to-back-to-back holidays, will find many of us gathering together with family and friends. We will laugh, watch sports, tell stories, make memories, and eat way too much. We will play games, work on a puzzle, go hunting, and use grandma’s serving tray to keep traditions alive.
The holidays also remind us of those who are no longer here. Grief rears its head around the holidays like no other time of the year. For some of us, this will be the first year without a loved one present, for others, it may have been years or decades since our loved one has passed or the relationship ended, but the pain is still there. Vicki Harrison says it like this, “Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.”
Grief is part of life. We love, we care, and we grieve. And just like we all have different favorite colors, or our favorite side dishes at Thanksgiving, we all grieve differently.
For some, grief is intense, and it affects us physically. David in Psalms 31:9 understands this. He said, “Have mercy on me, O Lord, for I am in trouble; My eye wastes away with grief, Yes, my soul and my body!”
In Matthew 5:4, as part of the sermon on the mount, Jesus tells us, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” Jesus cares for us and comforts us, even in our grief.
When grief hits, we can find comfort in Jesus. Lean into him. 1 Peter 5:6-7 tells us to, “Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time, casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.”
Do you remember playing hide and seek as a kid? One of the keys to the game was to have a good safe hiding spot. Sometimes in our grief, we need to find a good hiding place. Not to escape from reality, but to reenergize, to regroup, to rest in the arms of Jesus. King David, having hidden in literal caves to escape death from King Saul, knew the value of having a good, safe hiding place. For David, God was his refuge that was entirely trustworthy and reliable in all circumstances. But David’s hiding was for a season. He didn’t move into the darkness of the cave permanently.
You know you. If you need to take a break or need to take gatherings in small doses, do so. There will be time later to make new memories, to regather, to plow forward. If this year you need to put on your favorite movie, reread your favorite book, then do so. And know this, if this holiday season is full of grief for you, you are being prayed for.
Cherish the memories. One of the unfortunate times in life is there will come a time when all we have is memories. Lean into them. If you know someone that is grieving, let them. Have them tell you the same stories over and over. Look at the pictures and watch the old VHS tapes. Romans 12:15 tells us to, “Rejoice with those who rejoice; weep with those who weep.”
Above all rest in God. Jesus in Matthew 11:28, encourages us to, “Come to me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” If our hearts are heavy this holiday season, may we find rest in Him.
Joe Ball is the Pastor at First Baptist Church — Sixth and Main Streets in Russellville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.