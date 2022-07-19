With all the chaos in the world, I find myself craving the simple things in life more and more all the time. I look forward to the weekends and the chance to wind down from the week before.

Saturday is usually busy as was the past one with celebrating both McCuddy and Stephen’s birthdays. Sunday (which is my favorite) was slow and quiet. We went to church, and then a simple lunch and a nap. I love a nap on Sunday. It just kind of finishes off the week and helps rejuvenate one with an extra boost of energy to get ready for the upcoming week. There is nothing better, and the older I get, the more I look forward to this.

