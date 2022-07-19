With all the chaos in the world, I find myself craving the simple things in life more and more all the time. I look forward to the weekends and the chance to wind down from the week before.
Saturday is usually busy as was the past one with celebrating both McCuddy and Stephen’s birthdays. Sunday (which is my favorite) was slow and quiet. We went to church, and then a simple lunch and a nap. I love a nap on Sunday. It just kind of finishes off the week and helps rejuvenate one with an extra boost of energy to get ready for the upcoming week. There is nothing better, and the older I get, the more I look forward to this.
My good friend Becky Martin gave me a bucket of blackberries, so I made a cobbler before I took my little rest. When I got up it was just warm enough to melt the scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream Katelyn had made the day before. What is better than sitting on your porch eating a bowl of this deliciousness.
As Robertson, Adam, and I were enjoying our treat, we saw a family of little turkeys come out of the woods. We were pointing this out to him but as fast as they walked out into the field, they scurried back in a hurry. I thought about how that seemed like me. I start something and as soon as it is finished, another project is waiting to get completed and there is a lot in line.
Life is so fast-paced, and every day seems to go by faster. I always find I am running behind or at least feel that way. No matter the chore, when I am doing it at Flint Ridge, I don’t seem anxious. It is kinda like if it gets done great, if not it’s ok. The old place seems to say we have been here, and it really doesn’t matter, just sit down and enjoy life. I think that is what we all need to do. Slow down, breathe and enjoy life.
So “Bake” a memory this week with someone you love and sit down and enjoy it. Have a great week!
1 double pie crust /or store-bought (roll out pie crusts)
1 large egg (lightly beaten)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside
Lightly grease an 8 or 9” casserole dish
1 to 2 tablespoons cornstarch
½ tsp to 1 tablespoon of lemon juice (if needed to add tartness)
Rinse and pat dry your blackberries and sprinkle with ¼ cup sugar and set aside. In a medium saucepan mix together 1 cup of sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and boiling water. Bring this mixture to a boil over medium heat and boil for 5 minutes stirring occasionally until thickened. Remove from heat and add the blackberries and accumulated juice. Stir gently until blackberries release some juice. Roll one of the crusts out and place it in the bottom of the casserole dish. Bake for about 5-7 minutes until it starts to lightly brown. Remove from the oven and pour the blackberry mixture over the crusts and dot with a few pats of butter. Roll out the 2nd crust to form a 10 “square and carefully place it on top of the mixture trimming the edges. Brush the pastry with the beaten egg and sprinkle with the coarse sugar. Place the casserole dish on the parchment-lined baking sheet — place in the oven and bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, reduce heat to 350 degrees and continue baking for about 45 minutes until the crust is golden brown and the juices are bubbling. If the crust is browning too quickly tent the cobbler with foil as needed. I found this recipe a couple of years ago on the internet and it is one of the best I have made.
