Growing up, I did not really understand the importance of family reunions. I mean we saw our aunts, uncles, and cousins quite a bit when I was young. We were always going to my Uncle David’s for a cookout, Aunt Betty’s house on Sundays for dinner, and on Friday/Saturday night, we would go to my Aunt Margaret’s for her famous Cajun cooking. The ladies would be in the kitchen talking and helping with the food while the men were huddled around the grill talking and discussing world issues. After the meal, the grown-ups would play cards and laugh. I can still hear the laughter that would be coming from the kitchen and the loud talking as each wanted to tell the others their stories. The kids on the other hand were left to do what kids do.
Spending time with my cousins was the best, and they always had something good lined up. My cousin Robin was the daredevil, and we would all follow him around to see what he was up to. Aunt Betty is mom’s oldest sister, and she was married to Uncle Bill Burton. He was in the military, so they had lived in many places but most of my memories are from their house in Beaumont, Texas. It was a large, rambling 2-story home. The backyard had a staircase that went up the back of the house to the back bedroom. They also had a trampoline. Robin would jump off the top landing on the trampoline and as he said, “would go skydiving.” The adults did not see this, just all the cousins. I thought he was the coolest ever. Actually, I admired all of my cousins and looked up to all of them. We had friends but our cousins were more than friends, they were the best part of all the family getting together.
This past weekend, all of the descendants of Betty McCuddy Palmer and Thomas Buntin Palmer made their way to Flint Ridge for the Palmer Reunion. They traveled from Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. My mom is the last of the siblings and this was something she wanted for a long time. She and my cousin Jenny (Uncle David’s daughter) got the ball rolling and a plan was set in motion. It took several family members to work out all the details, and the final event was wonderful.
This past weekend was like nothing I expected. Seeing all my cousins and their children and grandchildren was incredible. All of us together brought back so many memories and flashbacks of the times we were together in Texas. New friendships were made and the reconnection for all of us was so good. I know my Aunt Betty, Aunt Jane, Uncle David, Aunt Margaret, and Uncle Duncan would have been so excited to see all of us reminiscing about the family. You could truly feel the love and the closeness among us. We were able to meet spouses and kiddos that we had never met before and yet it seemed like I had known them my whole life. It felt like home, and all our family was there.
We started the reunion on Saturday and finished on Sunday. As everyone said their goodbyes and started leaving, I truly was so very sad. For two days it was like we were back at the cookouts, hanging out, laughing, and just glad to be with each other. I cried coming into town that evening as I did not want it to end. The older you get, you realize that family is a gift and one we need to cherish.
I hope you have time to “Bake” a memory with someone you love, and while you are cooking, think of your family and share your memories with that special one. Have a great week!
We had so much good food at the reunion, I was not sure which recipe to share as it was all delicious. I am sharing a recipe I received from Adam’s Aunt Phyllis. Pineapple casserole. Now, when I was first introduced to this recipe I kind of snubbed my nose at it, as cooked pineapple did not appeal to me. Wow was I wrong! Katelyn and I love this recipe, and I fix this all the time for cookouts and potlucks.
Pineapple Casserole
1 cup of sugar
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
1 sleeve Ritz crackers crushed
6 tablespoons flour
2- 20 oz cans pineapple chunks, drained (save juice)
1 stick butter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine sugar and flour in a large bowl, and gradually stir in cheese. Add pineapple and mix well. Pour the mixture into a greased casserole dish. Combine the crushed crackers with the melted butter and 6 tablespoons of the reserved pineapple juice and spread on top of the pineapple mixture. Bake for 25-30 mins or until golden brown.
