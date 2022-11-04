The verse in my PB&J (Prayer, Bible & Journaling/AKA: quiet time) journal last week was Proverbs 2:7, which says, “He stores up wisdom for the upright; He is a shield to those who walk uprightly.”
I like to ponder on the verse for the week and one day when I was in my car, I said to myself “window shield”. I know that’s a weird thing to say to yourself but I believe God spoke that to me so I could get the following message.
And I know there’s more to this verse, but the focus here, was on the word “shield” in this scripture. The window in my car acts as a shield to protect me; from rain, wind, flying debris, rocks thrown by other vehicles, you name it. We wouldn’t drive without it because of all that is thrown at us.
The word shows us that this is the same way in the spiritual realm. We can’t see it, but we can feel it. The fiery darts of the enemy are being thrown at us and unless we put on the full armor of God each and every day by spending time with Him in PB&J, it’s like we’re driving a vehicle without a windshield.
Ephesians 6:10-17 says, “The Armor of God — Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might. Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day, and having done everything, to stand firm. Stand firm therefore, having girded your loins with truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; in addition to all, taking up the shield of faith with which you will be able to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.
We take every precaution to protect ourselves in the physical world; umbrella, seat belt, locks, windshield, but we walk out the door without ever thinking about the spiritual realm and the battles we’ll be facing there.
My friend, it’s time to put on your armor because there is a war going on for your soul! And even if you’ve given your life to Christ, the devil is hard at work to trip up your walk. I Peter 5:8 Says, “Be of sober spirit, be on the alert. Your adversary, the devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.”
Prayer: Lord, thank you for the truth of your Word. Thank you for Your protection. I pray that you would open our eyes to our desperate need for You and Your Word daily. Amen
Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker and CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.
