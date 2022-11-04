The verse in my PB&J (Prayer, Bible & Journaling/AKA: quiet time) journal last week was Proverbs 2:7, which says, “He stores up wisdom for the upright; He is a shield to those who walk uprightly.”

I like to ponder on the verse for the week and one day when I was in my car, I said to myself “window shield”. I know that’s a weird thing to say to yourself but I believe God spoke that to me so I could get the following message.

Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker and CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.

