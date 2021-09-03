For those of you who are Christians, you know that the moment you accepted Christ was a life-changing event. Our mind, heart, and spirit take on a whole new light.
Many seem to think it’s a one-and-done experience and that’s it, but it’s an ongoing process.
Being saved doesn’t mean you will never sin again or that you know all there is to know about God. Matter of fact, I think we are only able to scratch the surface while on earth, of all God’s majesty.
The Apostle Paul even writes about this in Philippians, “Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14).
Being saved is only the beginning. It should be our desire to push forward each day and to work at becoming the person God wants us to be.
