Do you remember the very first time that you saw . . . a moving picture show?
We had driven the Model A Ford to Adairville and my father and I were passing the time while my mother shopped. It was not a scheduled hour for movie showing, but the projectionist was standing outside the theatre on the square. My father chatted with him and asked if he had a short film that he might run for us. He was glad to comply. He said, “Sure,” and we went in.
The room was dark and foreboding with nobody there but us. The screen lit up and a black and white cartoon starring Popeye began. My father chuckled at Popeye’s antics and seemed so pleased for me to be experiencing a movie in that pre-TV era. I was petrified. Popeye would swing from telephone lines and I was so afraid that he was going to fall that I covered my eyes. The cartoon was over shortly and my father turned to me and asked, “Would you like for me to ask the man to play it again?” I immediately spoke “No!” with complete certainty.
I soon grew to understand that movies might be fictitious and I was able to control my fears when dangerous situations came up on the screen in the future.
Do you remember the first time that you saw wild animals that were not native to your area?
I had seen elephants stomp in a circle and heard lions roar when the circus came to town, but it was at a distance from the bleachers, not up close and personal.
When I transferred to the “big” school, classes would traditionally take a trip toward the end of the school year. Our class went to the zoo in Evansville. I was captivated by how tall the giraffe’s neck towered over me, and how tough and leathery the elephant’s hide really was, as I saw him just over the fence. The brilliant colors of caged parrots; the huge mouth and teeth of the alligator; snakes nearly as big around as my body--I was seeing inhabitants of a whole new world. Most of the kids had been to a zoo before and they hurried by the pens on their way to the snack shop. I chose to walk through again for a second look.
I was grown before I saw the ocean. All I could do was stand silently, eyes riveted to the expanse of calm water that appeared to rise up in a rounded ridge of blue as far as I could see.
The Grand Canyon was equally impressive. Words cannot express nor can the very best photography capture the scenes that I drank in as I stood on that seashore and canyon rim.
Passing through states on the way to these places showed me fields of cotton and rice as well as deserts growing practically nothing. A realization soaked in that there are endless worlds out there that I had never before envisioned as they really are. You have to see them in real time.
Although life has allowed me to experience similar scenes over time, I still have a special feeling that stirs within me when I remember the first.
Evelyn Richardson is best known for her Here and There column written for over 50 years for the News-Democrat & Leader. She is also an author of a recent book sharing a portfolio of her columns over the years. She served and retired as a regional librarian, and was one of the directors of the Logan County Public Library. Along with writing her column, she has volunteered for over two decades at the Logan County Public Library and highlights local history in the Logan County area.
