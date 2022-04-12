“Words are the model, words are the tools, words are the boards, words are the nails.”
—Richard Rhodes
Words, whether spoken or written, are essential to life. They define our culture, explain our attitudes and emotions, and help us understand others. They give voice to our agreement and our dissent. A child’s first spoken word is a major milestone. When one learns to read, a completely new world of experiences opens up to them. I am thankful to be in a place surrounded by words.
The words that you might imagine a librarian loves the most are the written word as used in stories and novels, in poignant memoirs or instructive “how-to” texts. Of course, I am a huge supporter of writing and reading. Whether fiction or nonfiction, I am a voracious consumer of text. When I was growing up, if I did not have a book handy at breakfast time, I would read the cereal box—yes, even the nutrition facts and ingredients list. Reading has been a part of my life for the duration of my memory, both as a reader myself and as my mom would read me stories in a salmon colored armchair on a Sunday afternoon. Whether I am reading a print book or scanning an article online, I am never far removed from the written word.
However, as much as I love the act of reading, my favorite words at the library are the ones spoken and received by the ear. I love the act of fostering understanding and making connection that verbal communication allows. At the library, I may be sharing important information about a new service we offer, or catching up with someone I haven’t seen in a long time. Earlier today, I welcomed a young child to the library for the first time, and their enthusiasm was contagious. I also had the pleasure of hearing our children’s librarian reading a story to a large group of children. This is the perfect marrying of the written and spoken word, giving an audible voice to the text on the page. The rapt attention of her audience showed that the eagerness to hear and enjoy the story overrode their need to speak for the time being. Our staff and our public love to check in on each other, build each other up, and share information. So as much as I love the written word, I love the words even more that I hear and have the opportunity to speak when I am at the library.
At the library, we know that the kind words we give are not being lost, but merely lent out until they return to us.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
