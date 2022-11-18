Last week it turned cold, and it got me thinking about the different seasons. It wasn’t that long ago that we were hoping to get a break from the heat. Now, we’re on the doorstep of winter. As each season brings its own beauty, there are also parts we could do without.

Spring, offering a break from the cold winter, welcomes fresh new growth, but the days are often filled with rain to water what must grow. Summer brings beautiful blooms, produce and warmth, but it’s a dry, heat-bearing time and we’re often looking for shelter. Fall, which brings us cool breezes and the most beautiful display of nature’s color, also requires a time of harvesting and preparation. Winter, which brings us the beauty of snow from heaven and a break from working outdoors also brings uncomfortably cold and short days, a season that’s often dark and dormant.

Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.