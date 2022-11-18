Last week it turned cold, and it got me thinking about the different seasons. It wasn’t that long ago that we were hoping to get a break from the heat. Now, we’re on the doorstep of winter. As each season brings its own beauty, there are also parts we could do without.
Spring, offering a break from the cold winter, welcomes fresh new growth, but the days are often filled with rain to water what must grow. Summer brings beautiful blooms, produce and warmth, but it’s a dry, heat-bearing time and we’re often looking for shelter. Fall, which brings us cool breezes and the most beautiful display of nature’s color, also requires a time of harvesting and preparation. Winter, which brings us the beauty of snow from heaven and a break from working outdoors also brings uncomfortably cold and short days, a season that’s often dark and dormant.
God gave us these seasons and it’s a beautiful gift from Him. Similarly, He’s also given us different seasons in life. We have those where we seem to be dormant and we’re not growing, some are dark and uncomfortable, some are fresh and new and exciting!
Our lives also represent a season in time. We are but a heartbeat on the timeline of eternity. God gave me a vision of 3 heartbeats in a row, the same as you would see when a patient is hooked up to on a heart monitor and you see the heartbeat running across the screen. The heartbeat on the left represents “the beginning of time”, the middle heartbeat represents me and you and our lives right now, the appointed time where God chose to place us here on earth, for His purpose, and the third heartbeat, the one on the right, represents eternity; what’s to come after our heart stops beating.
With this in mind, we have a huge opportunity right now! There is only one time, in history of eternity, that you have been chosen to be here, to make an impact here on earth, and that is right now! There have been so many that have come before you, and possibly many after you, but right now…this, this is the time you have been chosen, by God, to be here, right here, for His purpose!!!
There are ups and downs, wins and losses, but through it all, we must remain in Him. He will give us purpose in each season. He will refine us, teach us, and grow us for His purpose. Surrender to the One that has it all in His hands. The beauty of each season of your life is for His glory! Come to Him today.
So many love the outdoors and enjoying God’s creation, and we should, but if you love what He’s made, can you imagine how much more beautiful it is to know the One who made it all?
Verse: “For as the rain and the snow come down from heaven, and do not return there without watering the earth and making it bear and sprout, and furnishing seed to the sower and bread to the eater; so will My word be which goes forth from My mouth; it will not return to Me empty, without accomplishing what I desire, and without succeeding in the matter for which I sent it. Is 55:10-11
Prayer: Heavenly Father, I see the beauty of your creation and it is good! With each season comes its own beauty and its own hardships. I pray that through it all, we will see that no matter what we’re going through, You bring purpose in each season. The Creator and Master of it all, You are magnificent and worthy to be praised! Oh, my soul! Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.
