Every kid, I suppose, thinks his or her mom is the best cook in the world.
Only when “out of the nest” and mostly on his own for acquiring daily food does he realize that other versions of preparation can be acceptable.
Mom caters to his individual preferences in order to encourage him to eat more and grow strong. Thus he becomes used to a narrow tasting experience.
I fell in that lot, and when a common dish wasn’t exactly like my mom’s, I tended to think it was not as good. I overcame that and developed a realistic opinion that has served me well.
However, one principle of her cooking that I “grew up on” still bears a lot of weight, and that is perfecting just plain food. For example, we didn’t have a chicken casserole; the chicken, gravy, and pasta were put on the table in individual bowls. Lima beans and corn were always prepared and served separately instead of being cooked together as succotash.
The separate, unique flavor of each homegrown food was its appeal and mixing them together masked that. Ham hock in turnip greens and home-churned butter on roasting ears were about the only type of additions we wanted. Green tomato catsup was an exception that helped the familiar dried beans to go down over the long winters.
When I would see people pour half a bottle of steak sauce on a cut of beef, I viewed that as an attempt to cover up some shortcomings in quality. Dashes of hot sauce were probably meant to make you forget about lack of flavor. Boiled custard made as my mother did it was so good that I didn’t want anything to ruin the delightfully rich blend of milk, deep yellow egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla--not even blobs of thick whipped cream for me.
Chefs on television cooking shows use an array of herbs in their food preparation, many of which I never heard of. They may have a dozen steps in making a sauce for a delicious blend. Then they spread it all over a beautifully grilled slice of tenderloin. Why didn’t they pour the sauce over a hunk of stale bread or something bland to pep it up and enjoy the special meat by itself?
Plain food still has its appeal for me. I still tend to wonder if additions might be a disguise for recipe failure or inferior basic ingredients.
