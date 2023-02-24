My parents never sent me to summer camp. And I can’t really remember too many vacations either. Where I did go for summers and where I do remember my parents taking me on their time off, was the Adairville Feed Mill. A family owned business my great-grandfather, John H started with his son, my granddaddy, Bill 65-years ago.

My great-granddaddy, John H. raised four boys but only two stuck around Logan County. After my Great-Granny’s death, their estate, a farm, and the Adairville Feed Mill were split up. Most of the farm went to my granddad’s brother, Frank, leaving the rest of the farm land and the feed mill to my granddaddy, Bill. Frank’s grandson still works the farm and is raising a son of his own now. So, it’s nice to see our great-granddad’s legacy farm has a chance of existing under the management of a fifth generation.

