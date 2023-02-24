My parents never sent me to summer camp. And I can’t really remember too many vacations either. Where I did go for summers and where I do remember my parents taking me on their time off, was the Adairville Feed Mill. A family owned business my great-grandfather, John H started with his son, my granddaddy, Bill 65-years ago.
My great-granddaddy, John H. raised four boys but only two stuck around Logan County. After my Great-Granny’s death, their estate, a farm, and the Adairville Feed Mill were split up. Most of the farm went to my granddad’s brother, Frank, leaving the rest of the farm land and the feed mill to my granddaddy, Bill. Frank’s grandson still works the farm and is raising a son of his own now. So, it’s nice to see our great-granddad’s legacy farm has a chance of existing under the management of a fifth generation.
When my parents left me with Granny and Granddaddy each summer, there was never an expectation that they would take me to a public pool every day, or the library, or whatever else your ideal grandparent role is. Instead, they took me to work with them at the Adairville Feed Mill.
It’s where I learned to work, 7-5 Mon — Fri 7-12 on Saturdays and that you’re allowed to work Sundays during harvest. Just because you clocked out at 5 didn’t mean you were done working, it just meant you were off the clock. It’s where my aunt Ruth Marie taught me you’re never too good to clean a toilet or shovel manure. It’s where I learned to talk to customers; I often hear my Uncle John H’s words coming from my mouth. I witnessed endless generosity as my Grand Dad and Uncle Lester never said no when hit up by pan handlers. Aunt Ruth Marie, Granny and Aunt Marsha were always making the best lunches and many times breakfast. Friends and family always stopped by to share a moment and maybe a piece of pie.
One hundred years ago the basement was a jail but, for all of my 40 years of living it served as the kitchen for everyone who worked there. As a kid, this place was magical! Before expanding to the neighbor town of Russellville you would find all the family members here for lunch. All my uncles and aunts and my Granny and Granddad as well. The very best food I’ve ever tasted was served here. My Aunt GiGi’s cookies were almost guaranteed to be available. I still to this day have muscle memory expectations when walking downstairs for something sweet and homemade to be available. We prayed thousands of times around that “cheap, no chance of lasting 60 years, but it’s still there” table. We hugged thousands of hellos and thousands of goodbyes. Deep conversations with Uncle William Wren, and endless laughs. Love!!! So much love! My kids 2 and 4 years old ask me regularly to go to the feed mill so they can play with my cousin Clay who still works there.
As children the cousins and I would run the stacks of feed. Play hide and seek. Climb the elevator towers. As we aged it was our first place of employment. Nothing made me feel bigger than getting to load the grain trucks. Shifting in to gear and pulling an 18 wheeler up 3 feet every few minutes at 13 was big boy stuff and we loved it! While I attended WKU my family let me work whenever I was available to at the feed mill in Russellville, it was such a privilege I am still so thankful to my family for!
There wasn’t any high level, modern business savvy practices to prepare you for an MBA being taught here. There wasn’t an effort to squeeze every penny you could out of a customer. No focus group analytics. We didn’t do “buy one get one free” gimmicks. We didn’t have marketing campaigns (that was almost forbidden). They were certainly the last to start accepting credit cards. They didn’t pay the yellow pages to make their name and number bold much less develop a social media presence or even a website. It was as simple as providing a service. Everyone was a salesperson, and everyone stacked feed and tied sacks, even the woman. Nothing went to waste and no one called a mechanic to come fix anything, everything was done by someone in the family. Even with the family’s farm animals you only called the vet if our cousin Charlie couldn’t handle it.
Faith was a big part of the experience at a business that named itself “Jesus Christ is Lord.” So prayer was central and commonly practiced. Every meal was prayed for and if Granddaddy got to lunch late he’d always ask “has this food been blessed.” We prayed for people going through hard times, sometimes we would hear of a wreck and stop what we were doing to kneel and pray. Once a customer collapsed on the dock and after exhausting all options Uncle Lester said “I don’t know what to do but just pray for you right now.” So we laid hands on the man and prayed (Turned out just kidney stones).
When my wife and I were in pre marital counseling I remember the question “what characteristics about your childhood do you want to keep and build the home you raise your family around?” The Feed Mill was one of the most influential places of my childhood and young adult life. It’s these characteristics I look to build into the communities I’m able to influence and especially the home I raise my children in.
Even if the business were there to support remaining open this day is long overdue. My family’s bodies are shot, given to a life in the service of their communities. I don’t remember any of my aunts or uncles missing a day of work for being sick much less the last time they took a day off for vacation, it’s certainly been years and it didn’t happen often.
Hard working, dependable, caring, kind, hospitable, relatable, considerate, peaceful, respectful, humans who answer the phone when you call! We won’t get these consistent characteristics from the businesses that rush in to fill the needs for which they served. They didn’t just feed animals they fed into the lives of their communities.
Selfishly I will miss driving in to town and having the convenience of stopping in anytime and catching everyone in one place, sharing some peanut butter crackers and a coke. But my family deserves a break more than anyone. Thank you for the opportunity to work alongside you all and the investment you made in me that is feeding the new community we are raising our kids in!
Hebrews 6:10 — “God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.