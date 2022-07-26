Imagine for a moment that you are growing up in a rural area of Eastern Kentucky in the late 1930s. Times are hard and resources are scarce. You feel fortunate just to have your immediate needs of food and shelter met—some are not that lucky. Outside of hard physical work and what little education you can obtain, entertainment is hard to come by. That is, until “the book woman” comes for a visit.
Recognizing a need to give rural women a source of income and to foster literacy in the sparsely populated areas of Appalachian Kentucky, the Pack Horse Library project was created by the Works Progress Administration in 1934. While not the first attempt to get books to those living in remote areas, it was the most widely adopted and longest-lasting effort up through that time.
Each librarian—paid $28 per month by the WPA—had a regular route that she rode, delivering books, magazines, homemade scrapbooks, and other reading material to rural families. With no paved roads, they were traversing mountain trails and traveling up creeks when the water levels permitted. In the winter their boots might freeze into the stirrups, and when heavy rains came, the going became especially treacherous. The federal funds did not provide money to purchase or maintain the horse or mule that transported the librarian, or the reading materials that would fill the saddlebags. The riders had to be tough to handle the work, and creative and resourceful enough to secure all of the things they needed to make their job possible.
The perseverance and determination of these women created lasting impressions for the recipients of their efforts. They did much to bring hope and cheer in hard times, and promoted literacy in an area where it was severely lacking.
There are several interesting ways to learn more about the packhorse librarian project of Eastern Kentucky. If you want a purely factual account, you may want to check out “Down Cut Shin Creek: The Pack Horse Librarians of Kentucky,” a nonfiction book by Kathi Appelt and Jeanne Cannella Schmitzer. It is a junior-level nonfiction book, and thus is not a long read, but is packed full of information and interesting historical photos.
If historical fiction is more your thing, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson comes highly recommended. Richardson has now written a sequel, “The Book Woman’s Daughter.” There is also a book by British author Jojo Moyes, “The Giver of Stars.” Some took umbrage with this book, as it came out on the heels of Richardson’s first book on the topic, with many similarities. Perhaps it is best to read both and decide for yourself.
For those who enjoy Christian Fiction, a couple of the genre’s popular authors have used the packhorse librarians to tell their story—see “Along a Storied Trail” by Ann H. Gabhart and “The Librarian of Boone’s Hollow” by Kim Vogel Sawyer.
Recently I sat down with my family and watched “The Pack Horse Librarians of Appalachia,” a short program created by KET that has been released on DVD. It was interesting and shared a well-researched overview of the topic with interesting visual accompaniment.
All of the titles I have mentioned here are available to check out at your Logan County Public Library.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
