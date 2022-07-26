Imagine for a moment that you are growing up in a rural area of Eastern Kentucky in the late 1930s. Times are hard and resources are scarce. You feel fortunate just to have your immediate needs of food and shelter met—some are not that lucky. Outside of hard physical work and what little education you can obtain, entertainment is hard to come by. That is, until “the book woman” comes for a visit.

Recognizing a need to give rural women a source of income and to foster literacy in the sparsely populated areas of Appalachian Kentucky, the Pack Horse Library project was created by the Works Progress Administration in 1934. While not the first attempt to get books to those living in remote areas, it was the most widely adopted and longest-lasting effort up through that time.

