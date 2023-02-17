God in his infinite wisdom has arranged our lives in stages, each one preparing us for the next.
I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about life lately. Guess it’s because of this present stage of my life, known as old age. Now that I think about it, life is made up of many layers and stages.
First, there is that early stage of wonder, when everything is new, and there is wonder and amazement to it all. Fortunately, this wonder stage never totally fades away, but blends so naturally and more deeply with the stage of discovery and learning, which thankfully also never completely disappears.
Then begins the hesitant stage of maturity, which we are not so sure of. Where we try to sort life and figure what we are to do next.
Then we dabble in the age of commitment to life. Later this stage of commitment, slowly but surely, merges with dedication, love of people, work, and life. This stage is by far the longest running, most meaningful phase, that in many ways, will also endure to the very end.
The truth stage gradually builds as we age, when we slowly, but surely, realize there is truth to life.
Finally, we enter the stage of acceptance, with the unexplainable peace that can and will transcend all of the many phases of a life lived.
Then comes the final stage, when we look back on all the decisions we have made in life. In reality, there is no need to scrutinize too harshly at this point and time. In my life I have always marched to a different drummer and walked the road less traveled.
Now, I wonder if my decisions were sometimes a detriment to those I loved and a bit selfish. Also, has anyone else noticed that now when we can afford most anything, within reason we desire, we have no need or want of anything? All I want now is to help some wayward soul find the truth, but unfortunately, most don’t seem to need or want my help.
I’m now at the stage where I feel life inevitably slipping away day-by-day. Not so in a bad scary way, but more of a calm peaceful acceptance of natural happenings, just as they have been from the beginning of time. It really amazes me how I can so calmly face the end, with only that natural apprehension of all men when facing the great unknown of death. I suppose my trust in the Lord and his promises makes it all the easier. When I am troubled, I simply read His Word, where I find truth, peace, and comfort even to the end.
