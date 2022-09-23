Ever hear an amazing testimony and go wow. But then, we might think we don’t have a testimony. But we all do-God has been faithful to us. I’d like to share a little of mine.
I was raised in a good home in Olmstead, KY, but I can’t always say I was good. I cried, sassed, and teased my brother with the best of them. As a small boy, I remember one time thinking it was a good idea to run out onto US Route 79 Clarksville Road and play. (It wasn’t.) But God was faithful to me.
The Apostle Paul at the end of his life wrote about God’s faithfulness. Like Paul writes in 2nd Timothy 2, God spoke to me through his “unchained Word.” Some early memories as a young boy were my parents reading the Scriptures before bed. When I read in those difficult moments at school LCHS and WKU, God would bring peace. When I would have trouble at night with worried thoughts, God was there.
It’s hard to read the Word sometimes. But when we take in whenever we can, God blesses, even taking it in with a preacher on TV or listening to it on the road. God will be present with His Word.
He called me to ministry, like Paul. I didn’t want to do it. I loved history from my dad, a schoolteacher. I’d read about great men like Presidents and wanted to be great, a doctor or lawyer or President. But God would rather me be good. And He was faithful to keep calling me. And when I’ve worked in ministry, He’s faithful and will be to the end, like Paul.
You have a calling right where you are-to speak a kind word, to pray and to pray for your family, to give faith to your doctors when faced with a tough diagnosis.
We go through suffering in our call like Paul did. But God never left us. When I hurt my back and ended up in the TriStar Hospital in Nashville, His presence reading the Bible or with other people was even more real that I would cry reading a few words. He is with you in your suffering. Reach out.
As Paul continued to write in 2nd Timothy, even when we lack faith, God is faithful, even when we mess up. Do any of us always do what we’re supposed to? No. We snap at people who are only helping us. We talk about people and complain more than praise.
But God is faithful. And wherever we are faithless and feel worthless, if we aren’t sure we are right with God, we can invite God with a simple prayer right into our mess, to change us completely. If we feel alone, we reach out for whatever we need, with whatever strength we have. God is faithful.
