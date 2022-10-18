For many, Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year, but if a child has food allergies, the holiday can be frightful for them and their parents. Participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project will allow you to be inclusive of children with food allergies and other medical conditions this Halloween.
The project encourages individuals to help raise awareness of food allergies and provide assistance to those who live with them. You can participate by painting a pumpkin teal, the color associated with food allergy awareness, and placing it outside. If you don’t have time to create your own sign, you can print a free sign from the Teal Pumpkin Project website and post it on your house to let trick-or-treaters know that you offer non-edible treats as well as candy. You can download it from http://www.foodallergy.org/teal-pumpkin-project/#.V-vZZksC98.
In the United States, food allergies are a growing problem, with one in 13 children living with some form of an allergy. Some of the most common allergens, such as nuts, milk, eggs, soy, and wheat, are frequently found in candy. In addition to food allergies, children with medical conditions such as celiac disease may be unable to safely consume certain candies.
Some candies, especially miniature or novelty-sized varieties, do not always list their ingredients on the individual packaging and may contain different ingredients than larger candies. This makes it difficult for parents to determine which candies are safe.
Finding inexpensive non-edible treats is simpler than you might think. Here are some ideas:
More information on Halloween safety is available at the Logan County Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Carrie Derossett is the Logan County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development.
