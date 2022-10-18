For many, Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year, but if a child has food allergies, the holiday can be frightful for them and their parents. Participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project will allow you to be inclusive of children with food allergies and other medical conditions this Halloween.

The project encourages individuals to help raise awareness of food allergies and provide assistance to those who live with them. You can participate by painting a pumpkin teal, the color associated with food allergy awareness, and placing it outside. If you don’t have time to create your own sign, you can print a free sign from the Teal Pumpkin Project website and post it on your house to let trick-or-treaters know that you offer non-edible treats as well as candy. You can download it from http://www.foodallergy.org/teal-pumpkin-project/#.V-vZZksC98.

