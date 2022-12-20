RUSNWS-12-20-22 Kentucky Health News

At least 58 districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, affecting more than 186,500 students.

 Ky. School Boards Assn. map, adapted by Ky. Health News

Schools in Kentucky and across the nation have been hit hard by a slew of respiratory viruses, and some parents are sending their children to school sick or sending them back to school while still infected.

They cite an inability to take more time off work, concern about their children missing in-class instruction and a weariness from dealing with the pandemic, Alex Janin reports for the Wall Street Journal.

