Everyone wishes for good fortune and a problem free life. Yet many people are disappointed with their situations. Is wishing effective or is it overrated? The answer is yes to both. So what’s the catch?Wishing alone is unproductive. If you want results, wishing must be followed by action. Wishing without action is as ineffective as leaving your car in neutral. Without being in gear, revving the engine at full throttle will make a lot of noise but won’t move you an inch. Whenever you were told to wish for what you wanted, you were given only half the story. People who pin their hopes on wishes coming true are invariably disappointed. They are disheartened when their wishing fails to generate results. Even wishing really hard isn’t dependable. True, some wishes will come true on their own, but these are few and far between.
As much as patience may be a virtue, wishing and waiting is of no avail. Those who passively wait for wishes to materialize will be waiting for a very long time. Again, without the infusion of action, wishing yields little, if any, results. Now that I’ve pointed out the limitations of wishing, let me emphasize that wishing is an essential component of reaching your goals. Wishing puts seeds of desire into your mind. This process is the foundation of all achievement. Your mind, the most powerful tool known, will go to work nonstop to find a way to transform your wishes into reality. Your mind is prepared to create an action plan for you. But without understanding the importance of following a wish with action, you will not benefit from your mind’s work. If you are not looking for an action plan, you won’t release the full power of you mind to find one. Instead, you will be restricting the awesome capability of your mind to merely contemplating wishes. It’s as if you are at the controls of a high performance jet, capable of supersonic flight, but are content to confine your travel to taxiing around the airport.
