Sunday in the South is a “Sacred Day! “ The womenfolk in my family started their Sunday morning off by cooking a big breakfast of country ham, grits and gravy, and of course biscuits. After breakfast, this is all washed and put away neatly. The next chore was to make sure my mama and her two brothers had their baths and were “squeaky clean “on this Lord’s day. Their mother already had their clothes ready on their beds. The boys had dress pants, a crisp white shirt, and a tie. My mama would be dressed in a pretty little dress with few frills. That’s the way she liked it, “simple.“
My grandmother insisted on gloves and a hat as a part of Mama’s ensemble. I can only imagine the fight my grandmother had with my mama. My mama hated hats, but my grandmother always won. She strongly believed that ladies must wear a hat and gloves. After catching her breath, my grandmother would do an inspection to make sure her children were up to her standards. She made sure all clothes were wrinkle-free and shoes were polished and scuffed-free. My grandmother kissed her “angels“ and sent them on their way. The family didn’t have a car so everyone walked everywhere. Church was a short distance from the house on Fourth Street.
Mama and her brothers arrived on time for Sunday school. Mama and her oldest brother we’re in the same class. They each listened attentively to the Bible story. When the offering plate was passed, each child put in his .50. After Sunday school was dismissed, all the gang headed to Duncan‘s drugstore to “hang out “with their friends. Each child usually had enough money for a Coke and potato chips. Mama‘s younger brother came walking up to their booth with a banana split with all the toppings. Mama asked, “Where did you get enough money for a banana split?” Then she added, “Never mind, I know where.”
My uncle decided to give his .50 to another worthy cause, a child with a hunger for a banana split. He decided he give his .50 to the underprivileged child next Sunday. My uncle spoke up and said, “I reckon we’ve had enough church-going for one day.“
The decision was made to walk home, after a little social interaction. It just so happened that “the kids“ passed the town creek on the way home. My mama came up with a brilliant idea. Next thing you know, mama had tossed her lovely hat in the town creek. She swore her brothers to secrecy, not to tell. My mama always had dirt on her brothers, so her secret was safe.
There was explaining to do when she got home. Mama said, “The wind blew my hat off and we couldn’t find it.“ At that very moment, mama’s pretty little bonnet rested somewhere on the bank of the town creek.
After losing her hat, mama never had to wear a hat on Sunday again. After the explanation was made and excepted, everyone sat down for Sunday dinner. The subject of a missing hat was the last thing on everyone’s mind. Now it was all about the fried chicken, mashed potatoes, homemade rolls, and pecan pie. All that southern fare and everyone’s tummy was full. The afternoon passed with glasses of sweet tea and home-churned ice cream.
The saying, “like mother, like daughter” is not necessarily true. My mother hated hats and I adore hats. An Easter bonnet and gloves are a must to wear with my dress on Easter Sunday.
My love of hats, gloves, and all the frills might have something to do with growing up in a home with my grandmother. Granny Liz, you found a little girl that you could dress like a lady. Your efforts paid off. This story was passed on to me by a family member, I dare not name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.