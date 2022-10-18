Because breast cancer often shows up without any symptoms, getting a mammogram is one of the most important things a woman can do to screen for it — a message that’s especially important to get out in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Screening mammography is the number one thing you can do for your breast health,” said Dr. Richard D. Gibbs, a radiologist at the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Center, who is part of its breast-cancer team. He later added, “It’s been proven to save lives.”

