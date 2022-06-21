I love flowers. I enjoy planting each one, watering, fertilizing, and babying each flower. It is peaceful in the evenings when I go out to “visit” with each plant. I have been reading a lot about perennial flowers and the different kinds of ferns. I have envisioned planting these in the shady areas and know exactly what kind of ferns I want to plant in this particular space but have not mustered up the courage to go and get the ones I really want. I will explain.
Sonja and Eric Scales are Adam’s aunt and uncle. Eric is Rayford’s youngest brother, and they have a vacation home in Parsons, Tenn. on the Tennessee River. It is a beautiful cabin nestled in the hills of Perry County, Tenn. surrounded by woods. Among the trees are all kinds of wild ferns. They are lush and green, and I have wanted to dig up several and bring them back and plant them here. About three years ago, a week or so before Mother’s Day, we went down for a weekend visit. We drove the truck as I had decided this was the weekend I was digging up ferns.
I woke up early on Saturday and told Eric I was going out to get the plants. He had shown me the day before where a big patch of ferns was just beginning to come up and would be easy to get. As I was heading out with my shovel, he kind of jokingly said, “Watch out for snakes.” I stopped in my tracks and looked back at him and asked if he was serious. He smiled and said, “Well, it is probably still too early for them to be out so you should be ok.” I hesitated a bit and he told me to go on.
The patch of woods was roughly 150 feet from the cabin and I was just about 50 feet from the yard. I spotted some bigger ferns so started digging there. I had dug up about three good size ferns when I noticed a big one. The sun was shining through the trees right on this and it was a beauty. I had to have this one, as if it was this size now by the end of summer, it would be huge. I walked over to it and started maneuvering the shovel around it. The roots were pretty deep and it was harder to dig than the others had been. I wrestled with this for a few minutes and was still not having much luck. I slid my prescription glasses up to my head and pulled my hair back with them. I was getting ready to move the shovel in when I thought I saw something out of the corner of my eye. Anyone that knows me, knows I do not see very well without my glasses. I moved them back so I could see, and as I looked down in the leaves, I saw the biggest head of a snake looking at me. I was instantly scared and knew it was not a “good snake.” I threw the shovel away from me but it came back and hit me in the mouth. I did not even feel the pain as I was already in panic mode and started running back to the house. I was screaming, “It’s a snake, it’s a snake, it’s a Rattlesnake!” Eric and Adam were in the backyard and heard me as I came running up the hill. I screamed again, “It’s a rattlesnake!” Eric is very calm and laid back and looked at me and said, “It is not a rattlesnake.”
Eric and Adam walked back to where I had thrown the shovel down and as they came up they saw it, and yes, it was a rattlesnake. It was 8” in diameter and had 14 rattles. They both looked at me and said how lucky I was as it was still cold and had probably just come out of hibernation and was trying to warm up.
I felt very blessed as their cabin is in the middle of nowhere, and if I had been bitten, it would not have been good.
I went back into the house and to the bathroom to wash my hands, they were dirty from digging and picking up the ferns. When I looked in the mirror, I noticed my mouth. The shovel had come back and hit me in the mouth but with all the commotion I did not even think about it. Well, I had a fat lip and the impact was so hard it chipped my tooth.
As we loaded up the next day to leave Eric said, “Becky you going to load up the ferns you dug?” I looked at him and said, “No!” I am not taking a chance on any baby snakes in those ferns. We were actually there a couple of weeks ago and Eric said, “Becky there are some mighty big ferns growing just outside the yard.” I looked at him and we both just smiled. One day I will go back and try again.
With the extreme heat predicted next week, homemade ice cream would be a great treat. Adam’s Aunt Phyllis gave me the recipe for the Wendy’s Frosty about 25 years ago. She found this in a Mission Friend’s lesson and had made it with her little class. It is a keeper and I know many who make this. I hope you have time to “Bake” a memory with someone you love. This easy recipe is a good one to share.
Chocolate Frosty Recipe
½ gallon of chocolate milk
1 can sweeten condensed milk
1 tub extra creamy Cool Whip
Before preparing, I put my ice cream freeze canister in the freezer and let it get very cold.
Add all ingredients to a large bowl and mix well. Add to the cold canister and fill to the fill line. Place in the ice cream freezer and prepare as you would making homemade ice cream.
