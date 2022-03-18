As I prayerfully pondered what God wanted me to write for today’s article, I am reminded that we, as God’s people, need to be in constant prayer. I think about our witness, our testimony, my witness, my testimony. Do people see us as being different? Do people see Jesus in me?
As Christians, we must be seen as different, Christ-like. Galatians 5:22-23 tells us “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.”
One thing that stands out to me the most is…if people never see me as being different, they won’t wonder what’s different about me, they may not have anyone else around them that knows the Lord, they may never hear the gospel because, well, I’m not any different than anyone else. What if they never come to know the Lord as their personal Savior because I didn’t have my life right with God, I wasn’t obedient, I wasn’t different. Maybe because they didn’t see my behavior as one to be desired and never looked up to me and didn’t want to be like me. Maybe they decide NOT to become a Christian because of me.
I know this may seem exaggerated but so many Christians call themselves Christians and do not walk in the shadow of the Almighty. Their example is not one to be admired.
Today, I challenge you to come to the feet of Jesus. Wherever you are, He is available. Lay down your burdens and pick up the cross. Finish the race. A life will be changed as a result of YOUR obedience. On judgement day, what will you hear Jesus say?
Verse: Col 3:12 “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.”
Prayer: Lord! Oh, that your people would humble themselves and pray and seek your face and turn from their wicked ways, You will hear them from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land. (II Chronicles 7:14) Amen.
Karen C. Logan, Christian Coach, Author, Speaker, CEO of Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.
