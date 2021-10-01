Logan County Genealogy

On Sept. 8, 1842, George Blakey, Revolutionary War veteran, died at his home “Rural Choice” at age 94. Blakey moved to Logan County from Culpepper County, Va. in 1795. He was the first of a long line of his family helping settle and form Logan County for over a century. He was born on Nov. 22, 1749.
Blakey served under General George Washington and was at Trenton, the Brandywine, crossing the Delaware at Yorktown.
After the war, Blakey returned to Virginia and married Margaret Whitsett, daughter of William Whitsett, a pioneer of Logan County. They married on Jan. 10, 1787. Their children were Pamela, Reuben, William Whitsett, Thomas, Elizabeth, Churchill, James W., Sallie P., Nellie Ann, and George Douglas. Margaret W. Blakey lived to the age of 92 and died in 1859.
As they moved from Virginia, they settled in Davidson County, Tenn. in 1790 and moved on to Logan in 1795. Here he built a log home which was later made into a brick home. It was located on Hopkinsville Road west of Russellville. When purchased by the Watkins family, it had to be demolished instead of restored for time had caused extensive deterioration.
Of their children, Thomas was a doctor and lived near Shakertown. George Douglas, the youngest son, was born in 1810 and died in Bowling Green. He was the author of articles in the Russellville Herald entitled “Men Whom I Remember.” Copies of George D. Blakey’s book are available at the Logan County Archives.
Also included in the book is the text of George Blakey’s pension application, recorded Aug. 8, 1832, in the August term of Logan County, Ky. court. George personally appeared in court to obtain the pension under the law passed on the 7th day of June 1832.
Blakey enlisted in February of 1776 in the company of Thomas Patterson for two years and served in the 6th Regiment of Virginia line commanded by Colonel Buckner. He enlisted in Buckingham County, Va. and aided Patterson in raising the company under the promise that he would be made orderly or first Sargent.
When raised, the company marched to Williamsburg and remained until the fall, then marched north and joined Washington on his retreat from New York. Staying with Washington on the 24th of December, they marched in the night to Trenton, through rain, hail, and snow, and reached the place where they killed or took 1100 or 1200 Hessians prisoners. They then marched to their camp at Schoolkill near Philadelphia and stayed a few days.
Returning to Trenton, they camped on one side of a creek and British on the other. Sentinels of each camp were posted on each side of the bridge. Orders were given to make up fires as if still encamped and a silent march attacked the British forces at Princetown. Afterward, they took up winter quarters. At this time Capt. Patterson died of smallpox.
Blakey was transferred to Samuel I. Calebell’s company of General Morgan’s command. After many engagements, Blakey was taken violently ill and taken to the hospital in a wagon. After recovering he rejoined his company. He received a written discharge but lost or mislaid it.
Returning to Buckingham County, Va., Blakey served another term of three months with several incidents recorded in the pension application. He also stated that previous to his first enlistment in 1774 or 1775, he volunteered on an expedition against the Indians under the command of Col. Jno. Fields, and at Point Pleasant fought the Indians from morning till night with but short intervals.
— Researched by the Logan County, Ky. Genealogical Society.
