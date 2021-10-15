Have you been putting off your annual doctor’s visit? Or perhaps even a needed screening or procedure? If you’ve been putting off care — whether it’s a recommended surgery, screening or simply your annual check-up — now’s the time to do it. Your health means everything. Taking care of it now is a great opportunity to really get the most out of your health insurance. If you’ve already met your deductible for 2021, your out-of-pocket expenses for care could be minimal — or even zero. Even more importantly, giving your health the attention it needs is also a great way to ensure you’re doing all you can to get and stay well — a priority that is more important than ever.
Annual check-ups and recommended health screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies give you and your provider the opportunity to catch any health issues before they become serious and help you stay on top of things like recommended immunizations. And staying on track with any procedures your provider recommends — whether it’s a hip or knee replacement, a hernia repair, wound care or a foot/ankle surgery — can help get you get back to fully enjoying the things you love and aid in avoiding any issues or complications that can arise from delaying care.
Don’t make your health wait. Take care of it now. Many health insurance plans make annual check-ups and age-specific preventive screenings available at little or no cost to you, and out-of-pocket expenses for procedures like the ones mentioned above could be minimal or nothing if you’ve already met your health insurance deductible for the year.
If your safety is a concern, please know that, at Logan Memorial Hospital, your health means everything to us, too. We’re committed to creating a safe place for you to receive care. From enhanced cleaning to required masking in our facilities and more — we’re working hard to create a place where you choose to come for healthcare.
Call 844.861.4LMH or Visit the Find a Doctor tab at LoganMemorial.com to make an appointment and take care of your health now.
Cindy Bond, APRN works for Logan Primary Care in Auburn.
