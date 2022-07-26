On the same day the American League beat the Senior Circuit in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game again — it’s nine straight now — Jim Carroll, president of Kentucky Government Retirees, was again back in Frankfort with his hand out.

Carroll’s repetitive tune during his recent presentation to the Public Pension Oversight Board sounded much like the one he made last year, but this time as he and others in his corner think rising inflation adds momentum to their push for increasing benefits.

