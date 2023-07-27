Yard work is a big part of Flint Ridge and yet I rather enjoy it. You all know I love mowing, weed eating, and trimming (not so much), but once I start it, I lose myself in thought and it goes by rather quickly. Pruning and tending to my flowers brings me true jubilation. I honestly could labor in these all day every day. The pollinators that visit my flower beds are an extra blessing in the mix of taking care of my beauties.
I find myself talking to the vibrant blooms, as well as the butterflies and bees that fly around me, sharing the bliss of the flower garden.
I was out about in the blossoms a few weeks ago weeding and snipping off the wilting petals, when I saw the first of what would become my sworn enemy — the Japanese beetle. I leaned over to the stem where it had decided to land and very quickly smashed it. I looked further down into the foliage and saw two more sitting together enjoying an evening meal at my expense. I crushed these as well. This discovery caused me great concern as I work in these every day and did not notice any before. These little boogers, in the short time they came to visit, had caused some damage. My lovely yellow Zinnia had a visible injury to some of her leaves. These little varmints had eaten quite a bit since arriving. I was nervous as if there was one, there could be many. Very carefully and meticulously I started an investigation in the beds, looking for the intruders. They were not invited, therefore I would use force to get rid of these pesky little critters. I have not wanted to use any kind of bug sprays, because I don’t want to risk harming my welcomed guests such as the Monarchs and Swallowtails. I do enjoy their company. For the next hour or so, I inspected the green foliage and whenever a beetle was found, it was escorted out of the garden not ever to return.
Our grandson, Robertson came to stay a few days and he loves Flint Ridge as much as we do. He drives his little battery-operated “Ranger” all over the yard like he is guarding it. He will pick up sticks as he finds them and properly dispose of them as he and Adam have done together. He loves to water the flowers with me, and will occasionally pull a weed or two. He was on his evening ride scouting the property looking for turkeys and deer out in the yard while I was over on the back porch sweeping. I heard him yelling for me. He came riding on his Ranger telling me to come quickly. He was almost out of breath and visibly upset. I rushed over to him. I could tell he was distressed about something. I asked him what was wrong. “Gogo, come to your flowers, those bad beetles are back!” he said. Robertson has been in the garden with me on many occasions and knows how mad I get when I find a Japanese beetle. “You have to come now!” he continued. I followed him as he led the charge to the garden to face the new army of beetles that had landed. He stopped quickly and jumped off his Ranger and ran to the edge of the flower bed. Very proudly, he pointed to a stem and said, “Here it is Gogo, come get it.” Sure enough, there was a lone soldier munching on the leaves of one of my California Giants. We ambushed it very quickly and took care of the problem. He walked off very proud with his head held high, got into his little car, and took off again, going to make sure all is well at Flint Ridge the McCuddy home.
I hope you all have a great week and find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
I found the recipe on Instagram and we love it. I think you all will too!
Mexican Chicken Casserole3 cups of shredded cooked chicken
1 can Rotel tomatoes drained
1 can of black beans drained
4 cups Mexican cheese (shredded cheese)
1 cup fire-roasted corn drained
8-10 small flour tortillas
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large pot, add your chicken and salsa. Sauté for several minutes, then add the corn, black beans, and Rotel tomatoes. Stir for a few minutes, then add the cream cheese. Mix until all are incorporated well.
In a greased 9x13 casserole dish, add a layer of tortillas, then add a layer of chicken mixture on top of this, followed by a layer of cheese. Repeat this until the dish is full. Make sure that the cheese is the last layer. Cover and bake for about 45 minutes. Uncover and broil for about 5-10 minutes until the cheese is bubbly and slightly browned. I top mine with shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, sour cream, and a little green onions and cilantro. Enjoy!!
Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County built in 1804 and owned by her family since 1829.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.