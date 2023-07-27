RUSNWS-07-27-23 FLINT RIDGE FAVORITES

Yard work is a big part of Flint Ridge and yet I rather enjoy it. You all know I love mowing, weed eating, and trimming (not so much), but once I start it, I lose myself in thought and it goes by rather quickly. Pruning and tending to my flowers brings me true jubilation. I honestly could labor in these all day every day. The pollinators that visit my flower beds are an extra blessing in the mix of taking care of my beauties.

I find myself talking to the vibrant blooms, as well as the butterflies and bees that fly around me, sharing the bliss of the flower garden.

Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County built in 1804 and owned by her family since 1829.

