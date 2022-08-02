It is funny how something so insignificant can bring a flood of memories. I had my car detailed this past week. My son-in-law Stephen Allen and his dad Keith did a fabulous job. Keith retired a couple of years ago and is now doing this on the side and Stephen is helping him. My car looked so good I hated to drive it. As I turned down the drive at Flint Ridge, I was worried about the dust getting all over my nice clean vehicle. As the dust started to rise up, I had an instant memory of riding with my mom and my Uncle Overton McCuddy to Clarksville to see his sister, my Aunt Nancy. I started laughing without even realizing it. My mind went back to when I was about 14 years old when I decided to ride along with Overton and mom on their weekly visit to Clarksville to see Aunt Nancy in the nursing home.
Overton arrived driving his 1960s Chevy Nova. It was a faded tan, dented in several places and the back floorboard was rusted almost completely out. When one would ride in the back seat you had to hold your feet apart as there was a big hole in the middle of the floorboard behind the right passenger seat. We would load up and head out. He would be holding the steering wheel with both hands, kind of bent over looking straight ahead, and then hit the gas. One would say a silent prayer as you lunged forward as the car sped ahead. You would have to place a piece of cardboard over the hole, or the dust would roll in as you whipped down the gravel drive.
Mom and Overton would talk the entire time, discussing world events and good times of the past. I would be thinking if I moved too quickly or if we turned too sharp, my feet would fall through the hole and I would be sucked down. Of course, this would not happen but a young teenage girl had frightening thoughts. We would stop in Tiny Town to eat at a small restaurant that is no longer there, and for the life of me, I cannot remember the name. We would eat lunch and before we checked out, he would order a piece of pie and a small ice cream to go. He would do this every time and it would always be melted by the time we arrived at the nursing home.
When we walked into Aunt Nancy’s room he would say, “Sistah we are here” in that old southern dialect. She would light up with delight hearing his voice and reply, “Welcome, welcome.” She was normally sitting in a chair as she was waiting for him. She was a lovely lady; she had the same beautiful blue eyes as he and her silver hair was neatly brushed and fixed in a bun on top of her head. She had long fingers and was an accomplished pianist in her day.
Mom always said Aunt Nancy had the McCuddy hands and how much both she and Uncle Overton looked alike. He would feed her the pie he brought along with the melted ice cream, and ever so gently he would place the spoon in her mouth, and she would reply how wonderful it all tasted. She had that same Virginia drawl as he did and spoke so eloquently. He looked at her with love and care that even as a young teenager, I could see how devoted he was to her. They would reminisce about old times, their family, those who had left, and those still here.
When it was time to leave, Aunt Nancy would become a little sad. He would lean over and tell her not to worry, he would see her next week. He always went on Wednesdays. She always told him to be careful and would chuckle as she said she knew how he drove, he was in his late eighties at this time. Driving home, he would be a little quiet as you could tell he was sad to be leaving. The love and the care he had for her touches me even today. Aunt Nancy died in 1982 and he was devoted to her until the end.
I hope little things bring you great memories of your family and friends and that you are able to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
I am sharing a Honey Butter Cake recipe this week. This was the first time I made this, as I wanted a recipe to use Sam and Jennifer’s honey (Honey and Harvest). I love layer cakes, and this one has delicious honey layers with a mild sweetness. I think you will really enjoy this.
3 cups of all-purpose flour
½ cup honey (I used Honey & Harvest)
8 ounces of butter/room temp
Honey cream cheese frosting
12 ounces of butter — room temp
8 ozs cream cheese softened
½ cup heavy whipping cream
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare 3-8” pans.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, salt, and baking powder — set aside.
In a small bowl, mix the buttermilk, honey, and vanilla incorporating well.
In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time beating well after each. Gradually add the dry and wet ingredients mixing well but careful not to over-mix. Divide the batter between the 3 prepared pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle of each cake comes out clean. Let cool for about 10 minutes, then remove each cake to the wire rack to finish cooling.
Using a stand mixer (or hand mixer), beat butter and cream cheese until well combined making sure to scrape the bottom of the bowl and sides. Gradually add the confectioner’s sugar until well mixed and then add honey and mix until smooth.
Combine sugar and honey in a medium pan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves and is a liquid. Continue to cook without stirring, swirling the pan occasionally — the mixture will bubble and start to turn dark in color. Once the mixture is butterscotch brown, stir using a wooden spoon and remove from heat. Carefully pour in the cream and stir until mixed well. Add butter and stir until smooth — add the pinch of salt once removed and let this cool completely before using it on the cake. This can be made ahead and stored in the fridge. Allow to come to room temp. before using so it pours easily.
Place one layer on a serving dish or cake stand and top with about 1 cup of honey cream cheese frosting. Repeat with the second layer using more frosting and then the last layer. Then frost the sides and top of the cake. Refrigerate for 20 minutes or until frosting is set. Drizzle the honey buttermilk glaze over the top with small drips overflowing the edge, allowing it to run down the sides. Let this set and then it’s ready to serve and enjoy.
