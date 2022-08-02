It is funny how something so insignificant can bring a flood of memories. I had my car detailed this past week. My son-in-law Stephen Allen and his dad Keith did a fabulous job. Keith retired a couple of years ago and is now doing this on the side and Stephen is helping him. My car looked so good I hated to drive it. As I turned down the drive at Flint Ridge, I was worried about the dust getting all over my nice clean vehicle. As the dust started to rise up, I had an instant memory of riding with my mom and my Uncle Overton McCuddy to Clarksville to see his sister, my Aunt Nancy. I started laughing without even realizing it. My mind went back to when I was about 14 years old when I decided to ride along with Overton and mom on their weekly visit to Clarksville to see Aunt Nancy in the nursing home.

Overton arrived driving his 1960s Chevy Nova. It was a faded tan, dented in several places and the back floorboard was rusted almost completely out. When one would ride in the back seat you had to hold your feet apart as there was a big hole in the middle of the floorboard behind the right passenger seat. We would load up and head out. He would be holding the steering wheel with both hands, kind of bent over looking straight ahead, and then hit the gas. One would say a silent prayer as you lunged forward as the car sped ahead. You would have to place a piece of cardboard over the hole, or the dust would roll in as you whipped down the gravel drive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.